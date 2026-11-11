Construction Industry In India To Hit USD 1.18 Trillion By 2032, With Residential Segment Holding 44.18% Share In 2026, Reports Mordor Intelligence
|Study Period
|2020 - 2032
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 0.79 Trillion
|Market Size in 2027
|USD 0.84 Trillion
|Market Size Forecast 2032
|USD 1.18 Trillion
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2027-2032
|Segments Covered
|By Sector, By Construction Type, By Construction Method, By Investment Source and By Geography
|Customization Scope
|Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Key Companies Covered in the India Construction Market
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- Megha Engineering & Infrastructures
- Shapoorji Pallonji
- Tata Projects
- KEC International
- Afcons Infrastructure
- Dilip Buildcon
- Hindustan Construction Company
- NCC Limited
- Lodha Group
- Sobha Ltd
- Godrej Properties
- Oberoi Realty
- Ashoka Buildcon
- IRB Infrastructure Developers
- Adani Realty
- GMR Airports Limited Kalpataru Projects International Limited Punj Lloyd
- EPC Constructions India Ltd
- Reliance Infrastructure
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About Mordor Intelligence
Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports Synapse , Data Center Intelligence and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com. CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...
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