Construction Industry In India To Hit USD 1.18 Trillion By 2032, With Residential Segment Holding 44.18% Share In 2026, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, India construction market size USD 0.79 trillion in 2026 to USD 0.84 trillion in 2027, reaching USD 1.18 trillion by 2032 at a 7.12% CAGR during 2027–203 2. Growth is supported by continued public infrastructure investment and private sector development across residential, industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Expanding activity in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, renewable energy transmission, defense facilities, data centers, and prefabricated construction is creating additional opportunities for contractors. At the same time, fluctuations in construction-material costs, including bitumen, remain a key margin of consideration for road and infrastructure companies.

India Construction Market Growth Drivers

Growing Infrastructure Investment in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

The expansion of UIDF is strengthening infrastructure development in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and creating a wider project pipeline for construction companies. Broader funding eligibility is supporting projects across roads, drainage, water supply, and other urban facilities. Contractors with local execution networks, standardized construction solutions, and effective project planning are well positioned to capture these opportunities.

Front-Loaded FY26 Infrastructure Capex Surge

Public-sector infrastructure spending is being brought forward through FY26 budgets, project approvals, and accelerated execution under major programs such as NIP and PM Gati Shakti. This is moving procurement, civil works, and specialist packages into earlier stages of the project cycle. Higher activity across railways, highways, economic corridors, and other infrastructure segments is creating near-term opportunities for contractors. Companies with the ability to mobilize equipment, labor, and working capital quickly are better positioned to capture this demand, supporting growth across the construction industry in India.

Defense-Corridor Investments Driving Industrial Construction

Defense industrial corridors are translating rising defense procurement into demand for manufacturing facilities, supplier parks, testing centers, and supporting infrastructure. Investments in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are encouraging the development of new production and assembly facilities, while plug-and-play industrial parks are creating additional construction opportunities. These projects require secure utilities, specialized production buildings, testing infrastructure, and controlled site environments, creating a growing pipeline for contractors serving the construction sector in India.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“India's construction market is supported by infrastructure spending, urban development, and industrial investment, creating a broad project pipeline. Mordor Intelligence combines reported market data with consistent research practices to provide decision-makers with a structured, comparable view of these developments.”

Key Segments Covered in the India Construction Market

By Sector

Residential

Apartments/Condominiums

Villas/Landed Houses

Commercial

Office



Retail

Industrial and Logistics Others

Infrastructure

Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Others)

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

By Construction Method

Conventional On-Site

Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc.)

By Investment Source

Public

Private

By Geography

North India

South India

West India

East India

Central India



India Construction Market Analysis by Region

East India is emerging as a key growth region for the construction industry, supported by rising industrial investments and infrastructure development. New industrial projects in Odisha are generating demand for specialized facilities, while the development of the Coastal Highway is creating additional opportunities in road and transport infrastructure. Together, industrial expansion and improved connectivity are strengthening the regional project pipeline and supporting demand for EPC contractors.

West India remains a major construction hub, supported by ongoing housing and infrastructure programs. Public housing initiatives are creating demand for residential development, while road improvement projects are expanding opportunities across transport infrastructure. The combination of urban housing needs and large-scale road development is strengthening the regional construction pipeline, particularly for contractors experienced in regulatory approvals, complex urban sites, and high-volume project execution.

Overview – India Construction Industry



Study Period 2020 - 2032 Market Size in 2026 USD 0.79 Trillion Market Size in 2027 USD 0.84 Trillion Market Size Forecast 2032 USD 1.18 Trillion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2027-2032 Segments Covered By Sector, By Construction Type, By Construction Method, By Investment Source and By Geography Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.



Key Companies Covered in the India Construction Market

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures

Shapoorji Pallonji

Tata Projects

KEC International

Afcons Infrastructure

Dilip Buildcon

Hindustan Construction Company

NCC Limited

Lodha Group

Sobha Ltd

Godrej Properties

Oberoi Realty

Ashoka Buildcon

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Adani Realty



GMR Airports Limited

Kalpataru Projects International Limited Punj Lloyd

EPC Constructions India Ltd

Reliance Infrastructure



Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Commercial Roofing Market Size: The commercial roofing market is projected to grow from USD 44.72 billion in 2026 to USD 47.64 billion in 2027, reaching USD 65.36 billion by 2032 at a 6.53% CAGR from 2027 to 2032. Replacement and maintenance needs provide a steady demand base, as commercial property owners must maintain roof performance and protect existing buildings.

Scaffolding Market Share: The scaffolding market is segmented by type (supported, suspended, and mobile), system (tube and coupler, cuplock, modular / ringlock, and frame / H-frame), business model (sales and rental), material type (timber / plywood, steel, aluminum, and more), sector (residential, commercial, and more), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, and more). Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD).

Global Facade Market Report: The facade market is expected to grow from USD 309.72 billion in 2026 to USD 401.21 billion by 2031, registering a 5.31% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Rising urbanization, tighter energy standards, and growing adoption of factory-built facade systems are supporting demand as developers focus on faster construction and improved thermal, acoustic, and fire performance. High-rise development in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East is sustaining demand for curtain walls, while aging buildings in North America and Europe are driving cladding replacement and energy-efficiency upgrades.

United States Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth: The United States prefabricated buildings market is projected to increase from USD 44.21 billion in 2026 to USD 61.05 billion by 2031, registering a 6.67% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Stronger net-zero requirements, persistent labor shortages, and corporate sustainability goals are encouraging developers and contractors to adopt factory-built construction, which can support faster project completion and lower embodied carbon.

Prefabricated Construction Market Ana lysis: Prefabricated construction market remains moderately fragmented, with major suppliers holding a limited combined market share. Japanese players such as Sekisui House and Daiwa House have strong positions in modular housing, while European and North American companies compete through integrated construction capabilities, manufactured housing, and multifamily solutions.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180 + countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.