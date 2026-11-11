Kelly Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Southwest IDEAS Conference in Dallas: November 18, 2026
- Management is scheduled to present at 4:40 p.m. CT and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.
Wells Fargo 10th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, California: December 9, 2026
- Management is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. PT on December 9 and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference .
Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference: December 10, 2026
- Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.
Truist Securities Human Capital Virtual Conference: December 14, 2026
- Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.
Kelly's investor presentation is available on the Company's website.
About Kelly®
At Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), we don't just understand the future of work, we're defining it. For over 80 years, we've sourced specialized talent, built agile workforces, and shaped growth strategies for employers around the world. Today, our recruiting, outsourcing, and consulting services provide the talent and solutions organizations need to move faster and grow smarter. We deliver meaningful impact by connecting people to work that enriches their lives, and companies to people who drive innovation and growth. Each year, we place more than 375,000 job seekers in new roles spanning science, engineering, technology, telecom, education, manufacturing, and more. Revenue in 2025 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.
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