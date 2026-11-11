Iran Designates 2 Argentine Military Branches as Terrorist Groups

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(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it has broken up a Polish intelligence network operating in Kaliningrad, the Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea’s eastern coast, accusing it of gathering information on military facilities.
Two alleged Polish intelligence agents were detained in the operation, the FSB said in a statement. It accused them of collecting and relaying data on Russian troops, military sites, the socio-economic situation and migration policy in the region.
Seven other Polish nationals and three Russian citizens who were in contact with Polish intelligence services received formal warnings against activities that could be classed as high treason or espionage, according to the statement.
Poland has responded with caution. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maciej Wewior said the FSB reports “are being verified,” urging care in weighing claims from the Russian side.
“Russia has an obligation under a bilateral agreement to formally notify us of the detention of Polish citizens, if the reports are true,” Wewior told a Polish news outlet.
Two alleged Polish intelligence agents were detained in the operation, the FSB said in a statement. It accused them of collecting and relaying data on Russian troops, military sites, the socio-economic situation and migration policy in the region.
Seven other Polish nationals and three Russian citizens who were in contact with Polish intelligence services received formal warnings against activities that could be classed as high treason or espionage, according to the statement.
Poland has responded with caution. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maciej Wewior said the FSB reports “are being verified,” urging care in weighing claims from the Russian side.
“Russia has an obligation under a bilateral agreement to formally notify us of the detention of Polish citizens, if the reports are true,” Wewior told a Polish news outlet.
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