Camelot Secure Named 2026“Overall Cyber Posture Company of the Year” by CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Company Recognized for AI-Driven Cybersecurity, Proactive Threat Hunting and Comprehensive Approach to Strengthening Organizational Cyber Posture

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Camelot Secure, a leading cybersecurity company under DigiFlight Inc., today announced it has been named“Overall Cyber Posture Company of the Year” in the 2026 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, an international awards program recognizing innovation and excellence across the global cybersecurity industry. The 2026 honor marks Camelot Secure's second CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award in three years. In 2024, the company was named APT Solution Provider of the Year for its Advanced Persistent Threat Hunt Service and its proactive approach to identifying threats before they can cause damage.For nearly a decade, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards have recognized companies and individuals driving significant advancements in cybersecurity through breakthrough technology. The program recognizes innovation in threat detection, identity and access management, endpoint security, cloud security, and other technologies shaping the future of the global cybersecurity industry.This year's recognition places Camelot Secure among an accomplished group of 2026 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winners across other categories, including Fortinet, Abnormal AI, PagerDuty, Cisco, ExtraHop, HUMAN Security, Barracuda, Proofpoint, F5, Commvault, Menlo Security, Aqua Security, SentinelOne, Dashlane, Booz Allen Hamilton and AT&T Business.“We are humbled to be recognized alongside such an accomplished group of cybersecurity companies and industry leaders,” said Stan Oliver, CEO of Camelot Secure.“AI-driven cybersecurity innovation is having a considerable impact on our ability to identify threats earlier, reduce the burden on security teams, and strengthen cyber resilience. But technology alone is not enough. Organizations also need the governance, guidance and operational discipline to deploy AI securely and responsibly. Our focus is on bringing all these elements together so our customers can move from reacting to cyber threats to anticipating, understanding, and mitigating risk before it affects the mission.”At the center of this year's award-winning strategy is Secure360, Camelot Secure's technology-agnostic cybersecurity platform. Secure360 combines AI and machine learning, persistent Advanced Persistent Threat hunting, attack-surface monitoring, threat intelligence and cybersecurity compliance capabilities within a unified defense ecosystem:- Secure360 integrates with existing environments and translates complex technical information into actionable intelligence for cybersecurity professionals and executive decision-makers.- AI and machine learning capabilities automate data analysis, establish baselines for normal activity across protected environments, and continuously test threat hypotheses.- Incorporates persistent APT hunting mapped closely to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, combining network surveillance, log analysis, behavioral analytics, and real-time threat intelligence to identify sophisticated threats that can evade conventional perimeter defenses.About Camelot SecureCamelot Secure is a leading cybersecurity company under DigiFlight Inc., taking a revolutionary approach to digital defense. Unlike traditional reactive models, Camelot Secure operates from a threat perspective - proactively identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate. The firm brings together experts from the military, intelligence community, and private sector to offer AI-driven cybersecurity alongside persistent threat hunting and attack-surface monitoring. Learn more at camelotsecure.###Source: BridgeView Marketing

Betsey Rogers

Bridgeview Marketing

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Camelot Secure Named 2026 'Overall Cyber Posture Company of the Year' by CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards News Provided By Bridgeview Marketing November 11, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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