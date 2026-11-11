12-Year-Old Classical Singer Anamaria Popa Returns To Carnegie Hall For Second Performance In Four Months

Anamaria Popa and Marie Anderson on stage at Carnegie Hall.

Anamaria Popa Performing in Concert

Anamaria Popa and pianist Marie Anderson on stage at Carnegie Hall.

The award-winning young singer from Reading, Pennsylvania, returns to Carnegie Hall on November 14, just four months after her debut in July.

- Anamaria PopaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Twelve-year-old classical singer Anamaria Popa, from Reading, Pennsylvania, will return to Carnegie Hall on November 14, 2026, for her second performance at the internationally renowned concert venue in just four months. Appearing at the NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert at Weill Recital Hall, Anamaria will once again take the stage alongside her longtime teacher and pianist, Marie Anderson, following her Carnegie Hall debut on July 14, 2026. Her return marks another significant milestone for a young vocalist whose achievements in national singing competitions have already established her as a promising emerging talent.Anamaria earned her opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall through an international audition for the NY Classical Debut Awards, a competition welcoming musicians of different ages and nationalities. Her first appearance in July represented the realization of a childhood ambition, while her return in November offers another opportunity to perform before an international audience and participate in the competition's award ceremony."Performing at Carnegie Hall for the first time was the highlight of my career so far," said Anamaria. "It's a beautiful stage with amazing acoustics, and I'm so excited to sing there again. My most memorable moment was meeting so many wonderful people backstage from all different countries. Singing is my passion, and I study hard so I can keep doing more."For Anamaria, returning to Carnegie Hall only four months after her debut represents an unusual opportunity to build on an experience that has already shaped her artistic aspirations.Her July performance introduced her to the atmosphere of a major international concert venue, where she encountered musicians from different countries and musical backgrounds. The experience reinforced her determination to continue developing her abilities and pursuing opportunities beyond her local community.Her November appearance will once again bring her together with Marie Anderson, the pianist and educator who has guided Anamaria's musical education since she was five years old.Their longstanding collaboration has been central to Anamaria's development, combining years of private voice and piano instruction with preparation for competitions and public performances.Anderson is an accomplished pianist and vocal educator who holds degrees in music education and piano performance from Simpson College and West Chester University. She currently serves as Vocal Director at Devon Preparatory School, Advanced Vocal Instructor at the Main Line School of Rock, and Staff Accompanist at Ursinus College, while maintaining a private teaching practice.For Anamaria, sharing the Carnegie Hall stage with her teacher represents a continuation of the musical partnership that has supported her progress from her earliest lessons to international performance opportunities.Anamaria began singing at the age of five and has continued studying voice and piano throughout her childhood.Her dedication has led to recognition in competitions organized by the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS), where she has earned first- and second-place finishes at local, regional, and national levels.In 2026, she achieved first place in a classical singing category at a NATS competition and also won First Place at Berks Got Talent, further establishing her presence within the Pennsylvania musical community.These achievements provided important preparation for her participation in the NY Classical Debut Awards and her first Carnegie Hall performance in July.Alongside her competition activities, Anamaria regularly performs at festivals, community events, and other musical gatherings, gaining experience with different audiences and performance settings.Her repertoire includes My Daffodils, a composition she particularly enjoys for its expressive interpretation of nature."'My Daffodils' by Bowles and Berward is one of my favorite songs," Anamaria explained. "It speaks about nature in such a beautiful way, and it gives me the musical freedom to express a different emotion for each vision of nature written into the song."Beyond her achievements in classical singing, Anamaria has also participated in cultural events celebrating the relationship between the United States and Romania.On September 21, 2026, she performed the national anthems of the United States and Romania during the unveiling of the Queen Marie of Romania Corner in New York City.The ceremony, attended by Romanian President Nicușor Dan, recognized the historical and cultural connections between Romania and the United States.Anamaria was invited to participate by Simona Florea, Consul General of Romania in New York, giving the young singer an opportunity to contribute musically to an international cultural occasion.The performance represented another meaningful experience in her developing career, demonstrating how classical music and vocal performance can contribute to cultural exchange and community engagement.As she prepares for her second Carnegie Hall appearance, Anamaria remains focused on continuing her musical education and expanding her performance experience.Her ambitions include participating in additional competitions, performing internationally, and returning to Carnegie Hall in the future.For a singer who began her musical journey at five years old, the opportunity to perform twice at Carnegie Hall within a single year represents an encouraging early achievement.Her story reflects the importance of sustained musical education, mentorship, and access to professional performance opportunities in helping young musicians develop their artistic potential.The NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, in New York City.About Anamaria Popa:Anamaria Popa is a 12-year-old award-winning classical singer from Reading, Pennsylvania. She began studying voice and piano at age five under the guidance of pianist and educator Marie Anderson. Her achievements include first- and second-place finishes in National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) competitions at local, regional, and national levels, First Place at Berks Got Talent in 2026, and her Carnegie Hall debut through the NY Classical Debut Awards on July 14, 2026. She also performed the American and Romanian national anthems at a cultural ceremony in New York City attended by Romanian President Nicușor Dan. She continues to pursue classical vocal studies and hopes to expand her international performance opportunities.The NY Classical Debut Awards is an international competition for classical musicians, offering selected winners the opportunity to perform at its Gala Concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The competition also provides professional development opportunities designed to enhance artists' international visibility, strengthen their credentials, and support their musical careers.

Pietro Molteni

Elite Music Careers | New York, NY

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12-Year-Old Classical Singer Anamaria Popa Returns to Carnegie Hall for Second Performance in Four Months News Provided By NY Music Dialogues LLC November 11, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry



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