Anchored To The Savior Explores The Foundations Of Christian Salvation

Anchored to the Savior: A Guide to Understand Christian Salvation and Redemption by Patrick Edwin Harris

Patrick Edwin Harris examines biblical questions about faith, redemption, and eternal life through the image of a house secured to its foundation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In Anchored to the Savior: A Guide to Understand Christian Salvation and Redemption, Patrick Edwin Harris examines what it means to have saving faith in Jesus Christ. The book connects foundational questions about salvation with an explanation of the attributes of God and His Son, Jesus Christ. Its purpose is explicitly spiritual: Harris offers a plea for people to find their way to heaven.

The guide's anchoring image begins with a practical detail of home construction. Curved metal bolts set into wet concrete become fixed in the hardened foundation, securing the wooden frame to its base and helping the house withstand weather. Drawing on Jesus Christ's metaphor of a house resting on a firm foundation, Harris uses this concrete example to introduce the importance of enduring faith in God. Each anchor bolt represents an important biblical doctrine taught in the book that secures faith in Jesus Christ.

Against that image of structural security, the book raises a question about personal priorities: What value do wealth and security hold if gaining them comes at the cost of one's soul? It also asks which principles form Christianity's foundation and which biblical themes concern genuine faith and salvation in Jesus Christ. These questions give readers specific points of entry into a subject the author regards as having eternal consequences, rather than merely intellectual interest.

Harris identifies the chapter on new birth in Jesus Christ as the book's central message. His account of saving faith emphasizes understanding the person of God and His plan to redeem people who come to the Savior by faith. The discussion brings the identity and attributes of God into direct relation with the book's treatment of redemption, linking an understanding of who God is with the faith the guide encourages readers to develop.

The guide presents its teachings as longstanding truths, not new discoveries. Harris contends that these truths are seldom preached and are sometimes dismissed by modern churches. For readers interested in the biblical foundations of Christian salvation, that concern supplies a reason to examine the scriptural themes the book addresses and their place in an understanding of faith.

Harris writes for a broad readership rather than limiting his invitation to a particular group. For those seeking to understand foundational Christian principles, the guide brings questions about belief together with the spiritual stakes of salvation. It encourages deeper engagement with God's Word and stronger faith, presenting these as aims for readers rather than outcomes that can be assumed.

“As a pastor, I have discovered a need for people to know the God who defines Himself and saves all those who are poor in spirit and in need of forgiveness and restoration.” - PATRICK EDWIN HARRIS

Patrick Edwin Harris is a longtime pastor, missionary, and chaplain.

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Anchored To The Savior Explores The Foundations Of Christian Salvation News Provided By BrightKey PR November 11, 2026, 12:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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