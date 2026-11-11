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New local, AI, and SEO marketing program gives residential building trades contractors a complete digital strategy, implemented by trades experts.

MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tempesta Media launched Scale 3.0, a comprehensive local, AI, and SEO marketing program for residential building trades contractors. The launch comes as more homeowners skip traditional search and ask AI tools which roofer, plumber, or remodeler to hire, a shift that hurts contractors without an AI strategy in place. Scale 3.0 is built to give contractors the site, content, and online reputation AI tools and search engines look for when recommending who to hire.Scale 3.0 combines three pieces:- A fast foundation. Hosting, speed optimization and web development so Google and AI models can find and trust a contractor's site.- Expert content clusters. Connected pages and blogs around each home service, written by trades experts to answer the questions homeowners actually ask.- Trust across the web. Mentions on social media, online communities, directories, and publishers that signal a contractor is worth recommending.Because Tempesta Media specializes in home services and the building trades, Scale 3.0 is implemented by trades experts, not generalist marketers."The way homeowners find contractors has changed. They ask AI who to hire, and AI only recommends the businesses it can find and trust," said Michael Marchese, founder and CEO of Tempesta Media. "Scale 3.0 makes sure our contractors are the answer, and turns these recommendations into booked jobs."Contractors can see how Scale 3.0 works and request a consultation atAbout Tempesta MediaFounded in 2011, Tempesta Media is an award-winning marketing technology company. We are the only demand-generation solution built exclusively for residential home services contractors, designed to bring in larger, higher-quality projects.With more than 400 customers served across the United States, Tempesta Media's comprehensive suite of solutions includes Bullseye EffectTM, Scale, and Dominate to meet contractors' marketing needs.By combining advanced technology, deep industry knowledge, and proven results, contractors trust Tempesta Media as their marketing demand-generation partner.Learn more about Tempesta Media at

Pauline Bleuse

Tempesta Media

+1 219-767-9225

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Tempesta Media Launches Scale 3.0 So Contractors Get Recommended When Homeowners Ask AI Who to Hire News Provided By Pauline Bleuse, Tempesta Media November 11, 2026, 12:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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