Squared Away AI Launches Military Assistant App For Uniform, Grooming And Promotion Board Prep

Squared Away AI: Your Assistant for Military Standards & Readiness

Meet Military Appearance Standards with Confidence

Prepare for Military Boards and Career Development

Squared Away AI is the smart, all-in-one app designed to help military personnel meet appearance and uniform standards across all branches.

- Bill LodewykMI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Squared Away AI is proud to announce the launch of its new mobile app, built to help service members across the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard meet appearance standards and get ready for promotion boards.Bill Lodewyk, a career military professional, built the app after watching troops struggle with the same problem year after year. They would flip through thick regulation manuals or track down an NCO for a second opinion, all to settle something as small as where a badge should sit.There are dozens of uniform variations across the six branches. That leaves plenty of room for an honest mistake, especially for someone new to a rank or duty station.The app walks users through three areas: uniform and appearance, hair and grooming, and height and weight. A service member starts by setting up a profile with a name, branch, and rank.From there, they can snap a photo in uniform and let the app check badge placement and alignment. Uploading a photo for the grooming section lets it check hairstyle against current branch rules. It functions as a military AI assistant, one built to fit in a back pocket rather than an inspection line.Weight standards carry their own weight in this rollout. A study from the American Security Project, cited by Military Times, found more than 68 percent of military personnel fall into the overweight or obese category.Squared Away AI's height and weight tool estimates body fat percentage and offers suggestions based on those numbers, not generic advice."While appearance doesn't define a person's worth, it influences how others perceive character, confidence, and capability," Lodewyk said. "Squared Away AI helps sharpen your overall appearance, an essential edge in meeting both professional and societal expectations."Prepare for Military Boards and Career DevelopmentCareer prep gets its own space in the app. The Professional Boards Interview & Evaluation feature lets a user prop up a phone and run through a simulated promotion board, with feedback on posture and delivery."People are juggling training schedules, deployments and family life all at once," Lodewyk added. "Having something private that shows exactly where they stand, before a board or an inspection, cuts out a lot of the guesswork."Lodewyk said future updates will keep expanding the app's branch-specific guidance as regulations shift.Anyone looking to check military appearance standards or prepare for a promotion board can find Squared Away AI on the App Store or Google Play, or visit squaredawayai. Questions can go directly to Lodewyk at (616) 236-3025.Squared Away AI is not an official Department of War or military service application and is not endorsed by the DoW or any military branch. Users should refer to official service regulations, policies, and unit guidance for final authority.About Squared Away AI:Squared Away AI is a Michigan-based app built for U.S. military personnel navigating uniform, grooming and body composition standards. Founded by career military professional Bill Lodewyk, the app supports service members across all six branches with appearance checks, promotion board preparation and career development tools.

Bill Lodewyk

Squared Away

+1 616-236-3025

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Squared Away AI: Your Assistant for Military Standards & Readiness

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Squared Away AI Launches Military Assistant App For Uniform, Grooming And Promotion Board Prep News Provided By The App Bros November 11, 2026, 12:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry, Technology



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