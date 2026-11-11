Grupo Falabella's Net Income Rises 18% In The Third Quarter To US$196 Million

.The company's EBITDA reached US$478 million (+12% YoY), with a 13.6% margin, reflecting the solid performance of its businesses.

SANTIAGO, CHILE, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.The company's EBITDA reached US$478 million (+12% YoY), with a 13.6% margin, reflecting the solid performance of its businesses.

.In the first nine months of the year, the group posted cumulative net income of US$667 million, an 18% increase over the same period of 2025.

Grupo Falabella reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2026, with net income of US$196 million, an 18% increase over the same period last year, driven by a consistent growth strategy reflected in the solid progress of its physical-digital ecosystem.

During the quarter, consolidated revenue reached US$3,521 million, up 10% year over year, while EBITDA grew 12% to US$478 million. EBITDA margin reached 13.6%, compared with 13.2% in the same period of 2025, reflecting a consistent improvement in the group's profitability. As of the end of the third quarter, the company's year-to-date net income totaled US$667 million (+18% YoY).

This performance reflects progress on Grupo Falabella's strategy, which is focused on strengthening its value proposition for customers by deepening synergies across its businesses. The company also continues to enhance its technology, digital and logistics capabilities to improve the shopping experience, broaden its commercial offering and capture new growth opportunities. This progress is reflected in the company reaching 39 million customers at quarter-end, along with growing interaction with the Group's ecosystem. Over the last 12 months, customers interacted with Falabella's various businesses 58 times on average, while nearly 50% engage with two or more of them, evidencing stronger engagement and recurrence.

“Amid a consumer environment that remains challenging across the region, we have maintained good momentum, improved our profitability and reached 39 million customers. Today, one in two adults in the Andean region choose us. As a result, we have an increasingly integrated ecosystem that allows us to leverage the capabilities of each business, strengthen our value proposition and keep growing,” said Alejandro González Dale, CEO of Grupo Falabella.

Business Performance

During the third quarter, all five businesses in Grupo Falabella's ecosystem delivered positive performance, supported by stronger commercial propositions, growth in digital channels and greater integration of their capabilities.

Banco Falabella continued to deepen its simple, benefits-backed digital banking proposition, with its loan portfolio growing 17% year over year. Purchases made with its payment methods reached US$7,500 million (+14.2%), while during the quarter the bank reached 8.8 million active customers across the region (+6.5% YoY) and opened 901,000 new accounts and credit cards (+14% YoY).

In retail, the Group's three retailers posted combined revenue growth of 7.5% year over year. Falabella Retail grew revenue 9.3%, supported by its omnichannel multi-specialist proposition, the strengthening of its private-label and exclusive brands, and the momentum of its digital channel, where GMV grew 17%. Tottus posted a 9.2% increase in revenue, driven by a proposition focused on quality and affordable prices, growth in perishable categories and a larger share of the online channel. Sodimac grew revenue 4.5%, or 14.3% including its operations in Colombia and Mexico (which are not consolidated in the Group's financial statements), supported by a stronger online channel, its private-label brands and its proposition for professional customers (PRO).

E-commerce continued to establish itself as a growth engine for the group, with digital GMV up 16% year over year, driven by a 29% increase in sales by sellers (third-party merchants). This performance was accompanied by faster delivery, a broader assortment and the development of new commercial capabilities such as Retail Media, strengthening customers' omnichannel experience.

Mallplaza maintained solid operating performance, with EBITDA growth of 8.7% and a record EBITDA margin of 83%.

Quarterly Highlights

The company's financial strength was also recognized. In October, Fitch Ratings upgraded its international credit rating to BBB and its local rating to AA, both with a stable outlook, reflecting the sustained improvement in its financial and operating metrics.

In addition, Grupo Falabella launched Fpuntos, the evolution of its CMR Puntos loyalty program, which adds new ways to earn points, a simpler redemption experience and greater benefits for its 12 million customers in Chile. In its first month, Elite cardholders who shopped at more than one business increased 32% YoY.

As part of the Group's growth and expansion strategy, the company completed several significant transactions during the period. It reached an important agreement with Mallplaza that consolidates it as the Group's sole shopping center operator and developer. In addition, Mallplaza completed the acquisition of eight shopping centers in Colombia for approximately US$353 million (at the exchange rate on the closing date), which will allow it to expand into five new cities, increase its GLA to 460,000 m2 and operate a total of 13 shopping centers in the country, becoming the market leader by EBITDA. Finally, Sodimac Colombia completed the acquisition of Sumatec, an industrial supplies chain in that country.

“Today we have a solid financial position and a business ecosystem that allow us to keep offering a better experience to our customers and to look ahead with optimism at the opportunities in front of us. Our priority is to keep deepening the connections between our businesses, building on their strengths and developing new growth opportunities. We have the capabilities, the talent and the ambition to keep growing and creating long-term value,” concluded Alejandro González Dale, CEO of Grupo Falabella.

For more information, see Grupo Falabella's 3Q26 earnings release: app/uploads/sites/2/2026/11/Earnings-Release-3Q26-ENG

Victor Guillou

Comsulting

+56 9 9189 4892

...

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Grupo Falabella's Net Income Rises 18% in the Third Quarter to US$196 Million News Provided By Comsulting SpA November 11, 2026, 12:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, World & Regional



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