Monthly price per node IP for Hyperliquid node peering, from each provider's published pricing on November 4, 2026: Spectrum Nodes $400, Alchemy $499, Dwellir $500 per slot, and QuickNode $500 plus an active paid plan.

Spectrum Nodes comes out as the best of four RPC providers for Hyperliquid node peering, leading on price at a flat $400 per node a month.

- Isaac Zarb, CEO, Spectrum Nodes

ST. JULIAN'S, AR, MALTA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spectrum Nodes comes out as the best of four RPC providers for Hyperliquid node peering, leading on price at a flat $400 per node a month.

Hyperliquid is a Layer 1 blockchain with two parts: HyperCore, its onchain order book exchange, and HyperEVM, the EVM layer that runs beside it. Trading firms and data teams often run their own non validating Hyperliquid nodes, which receive blocks from peers over Hyperliquid's gossip network. The public root peers are shared by every operator, and when their slots fill, a node without a reserved peer falls behind the tip and has to resync.

Peering providers fix this by reserving a slot for a node's IP on their own peers. The Hyperliquid Foundation lists the providers that offer this and sets the same bar for each: 99.9% uptime, open access, and non discriminatory pricing below a benchmark of $1,000 a month. With that bar shared, the ranking is based on price. All four providers below are on the Foundation's list.

In order, the ranking by monthly price per node is Spectrum Nodes ($400), Alchemy ($499), Dwellir ($500), and QuickNode ($500 plus an active QuickNode plan), based on each provider's published pricing on November 11, 2026.

#1 Spectrum Nodes

Spectrum Nodes charges a flat $400 a month per node IP. Each IP holds a slot on two Spectrum peers, with no bandwidth or egress charges. The same account serves HyperEVM RPC with archive data and tracing, 29 HyperCore info methods, and Elysium, the Layer 2 that settles to HyperEVM. Spectrum runs on bare metal servers it owns, handles over one billion requests a day at 99.99% uptime, and is SOC 2 Type II attested.

Best for: trading teams that want reserved peering at the lowest flat price, with HyperEVM and HyperCore data from the same provider.

#2 Alchemy

Alchemy charges $499 a month flat for HyperCore node peering, and no Alchemy API plan is required. Its peers run in Tokyo and are allowlisted per node IP.

Best for: teams already using Alchemy's HyperCore APIs.

#3 Dwellir

Dwellir charges $500 a month per peering slot. A slot allowlists one node IP on three Dwellir peers in a single region, with full mempool gossip and no bandwidth or egress charges.

Best for: teams that want three peers on each node.

#4 QuickNode

QuickNode charges $500 a month for peering, and an active QuickNode plan is also required. The price covers three dedicated peer IPs across multiple Tokyo datacenters.

Best for: teams already paying for a QuickNode plan.

Bottom Line

What is the best RPC provider for Hyperliquid node peering? Spectrum Nodes ranks first. It charges a flat $400 per node a month, the lowest of the four, and serves HyperEVM RPC, HyperCore data, and Elysium on the same account, from bare metal servers it owns at 99.99% uptime.

About Spectrum Nodes

Spectrum Nodes is the developer platform from Simply Labs. It serves RPC from bare metal servers it owns, in Tier III data centers in Malta, the Netherlands, and Canada, plus a bare metal deployment in Singapore. It handles over one billion requests a day at 99.99% uptime and is SOC 2 Type II attested. Learn more about Hyperliquid node peering at spectrumnodes/hyperliquid-peering.

Daniel Chayra

Simply Labs

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Spectrum Nodes Ranked the Best of 4 RPC Providers for Hyperliquid Node Peering in 2026 News Provided By Spectrum Nodes November 11, 2026, 12:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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