Akkuro Challenges Philippine Banks To Stop Mistaking A Better App For A Better Bank

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Following WFIS Philippines 2026, Akkuro by Topicus puts banking's operating model on notice. A digital front door is only the beginning.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A better app cannot rescue a bank that still runs on workarounds. That is the challenge Akkuro by Topicus is putting to Philippine financial institutions: judge transformation by what the bank can execute, not what the customer can click.Following the World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) Philippines, held on 25–26 August at Manila Marriott, Akkuro is challenging an industry habit: celebrating digital experiences while leaving the machinery behind them largely untouched. Yesterday's bottleneck with a better interface is still yesterday's bottleneck.The back office has entered the competitionAkkuro combines composable banking capabilities with an agentic approach to execution. Banks can modernize lending, savings and investments, customer management and other capabilities progressively, connecting data, policies and workflows across existing systems. Progress should not require a ceremonial demolition of everything that already works.The Philippine opportunity is concrete: PERA, the Personal Equity and Retirement Account framework. Akkuro Digital Wealth supports the operations behind retirement investing, from digital account opening and contribution processing to portfolio management, tax credit administration and withdrawal eligibility checks. Configurable rules, audit trails and regulatory reporting connect the lifecycle from contribution to payout. Long-term savings should not mean long-winded administration. The ambition is to help institutions serve more retirement savers without multiplying the manual work behind every account.“If your app works in seconds but the bank behind it still works in queues, you have digitized the waiting room. We believe the next competitive gap will open between banks that can execute intelligently and banks still passing the same task between five teams. We intend to help Philippine banks set that pace, not spend the next decade explaining the delay,” said Jamie Burink, Chief Growth Officer, Akkuro by Topicus.Make the demo answer to the balance sheetFor institutions pursuing financial inclusion and growth, the test is practical: does the technology lower the cost to serve, shorten the journey and leave a decision the bank can explain? A fluent AI demo answers none of those questions. Banks should demand evidence before they scale, and accountability before they delegate.Akkuro's approach starts with measurable journeys, connects the capabilities needed to execute them and puts policy and oversight into the work itself. The Philippines is a market for long-term collaboration with banks and ecosystem partners. A conference appearance opens a conversation. The work that follows must earn the relationship.“The value of WFIS is not in getting everyone to agree. It is in putting consequential ideas in front of people who can act on them. Akkuro is asking an uncomfortable and necessary question: how much of banking's transformation has actually changed how the bank works?” said Praveen Venu, Director, Tradepass – The organizing body behind WFIS.About Akkuro by Topicus: Akkuro provides composable banking technology and capabilities across lending, core banking, savings and investments, and related financial services, helping institutions modernize progressively and move toward intelligent, accountable execution.WFIS Philippines 2026:Akkuro media contact: Irene Hemmer | CMO, Akkuro by Topicus |... | +31 6 10 28 50 04

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Akkuro Challenges Philippine Banks to Stop Mistaking a Better App for a Better Bank News Provided By Tradepass LLP November 11, 2026, 12:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry, Technology



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