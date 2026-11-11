Lyric Health And Vivascore Partner To Turn Health Intelligence Into Personalized Care

VivaScore and Lyric connect AI-powered health intelligence with virtual care, turning personalized insights into earlier action and ongoing clinical support.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lyric Health today announced a strategic partnership with VivaScore to connect personalized health intelligence with accessible clinical care. The partnership brings together VivaScore's health data aggregation and engagement capabilities with Lyric's virtual care ecosystem, creating a more connected experience for members and the self-funded employers that serve them.

VivaScore brings together data from connected wearables and health platforms, including Apple HealthKit, Oura Ring and Whoop, alongside contactless, camera-based wellness scans and health assessments, to generate an evolving personal health score. Gamification and engagement features encourage members to understand their health trends and participate in improving their wellbeing.

Through the partnership, Lyric has integrated VivaScore capabilities into its healthcare ecosystem, enabling those insights to inform timely outreach and guide members toward appropriate care. VivaScore will also integrate Lyric's clinical capabilities into its platform, giving members a path from tracking their health to consulting with a clinician who can explain findings, evaluate concerns, and develop a care plan.

“Health data is only as valuable as the action it inspires,” said Rey Colón, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lyric Health.“Consumers today have access to an incredible amount of information about their health, but the real opportunity is what we do with that information. We see a future where healthcare is more connected, more personalized, and far more proactive. For self-funded employers, that translates into a real opportunity to improve the health of their populations while reducing avoidable healthcare costs.”

“Our goal is to do more than collect health data or deliver a one-off wellness reading,” said Simon Spurr, Chief Executive Officer of VivaScore.“We bring multiple health signals together into an evolving picture that people can understand and engage with over time. Our partnership with Lyric connects that intelligence to real clinical expertise and care pathways – an important step towards making health information more useful to individuals and the organizations supporting them.”

For example, data suggesting a potential blood pressure concern could prompt a member to connect with a Lyric clinician. The clinician can review the concern, recommend appropriate confirmatory measurements, and determine whether treatment or ongoing management is needed. VivaScore's health intelligence scoring engine and scan-based insights support awareness and engagement; clinical diagnosis and treatment remain with qualified healthcare professionals.

For self-funded employers, the partnership connects health intelligence with timely clinical intervention, helping members address potential concerns before they escalate into more complex and costly conditions. By supporting earlier identification, ongoing management, and access to appropriate care, the collaboration aims to prevent avoidable high-cost medical events, reduce unnecessary healthcare utilization, and improve the management of chronic conditions. The result is a more proactive, personalized healthcare experience designed to improve clinical outcomes, reduce the frequency and severity of high-cost claims, and lower the total cost of care for employers.

The collaboration advances Lyric's vision of a virtual care operating system that connects health signals, member engagement, and clinical services to create actionable outcomes.

About Lyric Health

Lyric Health is a healthcare technology company delivering a Virtual Care Operating System for employers, third-party administrators, and healthcare organizations. Through its proprietary technology, national provider network, integrated clinical services, and AI-powered engagement capabilities, Lyric Health helps organizations identify healthcare needs, connect members to appropriate care, and improve the overall healthcare experience. Learn more:

About VivaScore

VivaScore is an AI-powered health intelligence platform that transforms data from contactless health scans, wearables, connected devices, health assessments and other integrated sources into a dynamic, personalized health score and actionable insights. Its proprietary intelligence engine, engagement capabilities and enterprise analytics enable individuals and organizations to better understand health trends, encourage proactive wellbeing and support more informed pathways to care. Learn more at vivascore.

Isaiah Matthew

Lyric

+1 866-223-8831

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Lyric Health and VivaScore Partner to Turn Health Intelligence into Personalized Care News Provided By VivaScore November 11, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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