Haryana Road Rage: Clothing Outlet Manager Shot Dead For Confronting Van Owners Over Collision

MENAFN - IANS) Sonipat (Haryana), Nov 11 (IANS) In yet another incident of road rage in Haryana, a young man was fired upon by people in a van, resulting in his death on the spot, after he confronted them when they hit his car from the rear.

The assailants shot him at close range and drove away.

According to preliminary information, the deceased was identified as Prahlad. He was employed as a manager at a clothing outlet named 'Day-Back' in the state's Kaithal.

The tragic incident, which sent shockwaves in the vicinity, unfolded on the Jammu-Katra Expressway. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the alleged road rage incident.

According to reports, the Eco van with several occupants had rammed their vehicle into Prahlad's car near Kheda Khedi village on the highway. He chased them and confronted them over the collision on the highway between the villages of Rukhi and Ahulana in the Gohana area.

An argument ensued, during which the Eeco occupants opened fire at him. A bullet struck Prahlad in the arm, causing him to collapse and bleed profusely. Following the attack, the perpetrators fled the scene in their Eeco van.

Local residents and passersby alerted the police, following which a team from the Baroda police station arrived at the site. Prahlad was rushed to the PGI Rohtak in critical condition, and the doctors declared him dead.

Days ago, in another incident in Haryana's Faridabad, a person named Paramjit Dhankhar was shot dead over a dispute related to vehicle parking. The Singapore-returned professional was employed with a multinational firm and had recently returned from a foreign assignment.

The fracas over parking broke out at night, at around 8 p.m., when he returned home from the gym. An argument ensued between him and his neighbour Mohan (alias Monu Sharma), who lived in the same building. As the argument escalated, Monu pulled out his licensed pistol and fired multiple shots at Paramjit. Paramjit sustained critical injuries and died.