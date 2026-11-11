CBI Trains 24 Law Enforcement Officers From 16 Nations In Probing Anti-Graft Cases And Asset Recovery

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a week-long specialised training programme to mentor about two dozen law enforcement officers from 16 countries in the investigation of anti-corruption cases and asset recovery.

The dedicated training course on“Investigation of Anti-Corruption Cases and Asset Recovery” was conducted at the CBI Academy, Ghaziabad, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The course began on November 4 and successfully concluded on November 10, 2026. The Valediction ceremony was presided over by CBI's Special Director N Venu Gopal.

The course was attended by 24 officers from 16 countries, comprising three investigative officers from Botswana, two each from Lebanon, Mali, Mauritius, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zimbabwe and one each from Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Madagascar, Maldives, Myanmar, Namibia, Panama and Paraguay.

The group included a total of 11 female officers and 13 male officers belonging to Law Enforcement and Investigation fields.

“During the course, all relevant topics with regard to the course theme were covered, including Anti-Corruption Legal Framework under the aegis of the UN Convention against Corruption and Indian Law, identification and collection of digital evidence, detection of cryptocurrency investment in investigation, Asset tracing and Money trail identification, uncovering Benami and Shell network assets, litigation support and Evidentiary Backing, recovery of proceeds of crime, civil & criminal Asset Forfeiture, etc,” said a statement from the premier investigative agency.

The participants also visited the Network for Evidence Tracing, Research and Analysis (NETRA) Lab and Global Operations Centre at CBI Headquarters.

During the course, an educational trip was also organised wherein the participants visited the places of historical importance in the capital.

The course formed part of India's ongoing capacity-building initiatives under the ITEC programme, aimed at strengthening international cooperation in the fight against corruption and facilitating effective recovery of illicit assets. The successful conclusion of the programme underscores the CBI Academy's role as a key platform for sharing investigative expertise with partner countries.