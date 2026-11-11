NHAI Debars Bijwasan User Fee Collection Agency After Misconduct Incident

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has debarred user fee collection agency M/s Riddhi Siddhi Associates from participating in any ongoing or future NHAI tenders for one month and imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh following alleged misbehaviour by its personnel, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said the action was taken after an incident with a road user at the Bijwasan Fee Plaza on NH-248BB on November 5, 2026.

Considering the gravity of the incident, NHAI has also issued a Show Cause Notice proposing debarment of the agency and owners or directors, for a period of one year from participation in future tenders.

The agency has also been directed to hand over the fee plaza to the new agency on November 14, 2026.

“As per the contract agreement, the User Fee Collection Agency is responsible for ensuring proper conduct, discipline and behaviour of its personnel deployed at the fee plaza. The incident reflects a gross failure on the part of the agency to ensure discipline, proper supervision and adherence to contractual obligations,” the ministry said.

NHAI reiterates its commitment to ensuring safe, secure commuting experience for all National Highway users and maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards any form of misconduct or indiscipline at toll plazas, the statement noted.

NHAI had introduced 'Toll Plaza Feedback' feature on the Rajmargyatra mobile app using which National Highway users can share their experience at toll plazas to improve their user experience.

Once annual pass users cross a national highway toll plaza, they will receive a notification from the Rajmarg yatra app inviting them to share their toll plaza experience.

Further, all users can now access the“Toll Plaza Feeback” feature within the menu section of the application to submit their feedback on any toll plaza. Users can rate their experience on a scale and select options relevant to their journey along with adding their remarks, the statement noted.

-IANS

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