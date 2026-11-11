Rajasthan: Interstate Cyber Fraud Gang Busted Six Arrested In Bihar Over Woman's Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 11 (IANS) Rajasthan Police have busted an interstate cyber fraud gang accused of cheating and blackmailing a 56-year-old woman under the pretext of purchasing old and rare coins.

Six accused, including the alleged kingpin, have been arrested in Bihar, while three juveniles, two boys and a girl, have been detained in connection with the case.

According to Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, the gang allegedly defrauded the woman of lakhs of rupees before subjecting her to sustained financial exploitation and mental harassment.

The accused reportedly used fake police notices, AI-generated disturbing photographs and videos, and threats of implicating her son in a serious criminal case to extort more money.

Unable to bear the alleged harassment, mounting financial losses and threats against her family, the woman died by suicide. Police launched an investigation into the case, which led them to an interstate cyber fraud network operating from Bihar.

The deceased, Madhubala Thakur, was a resident of Subhash Colony in Jhalawar.

Her daughter, Kalpana Thakur, lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station on November 1, 2024, following her mother's death. Initially, police registered a case under relevant provisions relating to abetment to suicide and began examining the deceased's mobile phone.

Technical analysis of digital evidence revealed links to Bihar, indicating the involvement of an organised cyber fraud network. Subsequently, provisions relating to cheating, extortion and the Information Technology Act were added to the case.

A special investigation team was constituted under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Bhagchand Meena and the supervision of Circle Officer Harshraj Singh Khareda.

Investigators examined mobile phone data, bank accounts, online transactions, UPI QR codes and call records to trace the movement of the extorted money and identify the suspects.

Three police teams, led by the station house officers of Bakani, Raipur and Mandawar police stations, were sent to Bihar, approximately 1,500 km from Jhalawar.

With assistance from police in Saharsa, Madhepura and Khagaria districts, the teams conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations on November 6, 2026. Six accused, including alleged gang leader Ajit Yadav, were arrested.

Two boys and one girl involved in the alleged operation were also detained. Mobile phones used in the fraud and financial transactions were seized.

After obtaining transit remand from a local court, the six accused were brought to Jhalawar and produced before the court. They have been remanded to three days of police custody, while the three juveniles have been sent to a juvenile observation home.

Further investigation is underway.

Police said the gang circulated advertisements on social media offering to purchase old coins and rare currency notes for lakhs of rupees. The woman was contacted by individuals operating under the name 'RJ Gyani Old Coin Company'.

Initially, the accused demanded relatively small payments, gradually increasing the amounts under different pretexts. When the woman expressed her inability to pay and sought a refund, the gang allegedly began threatening and blackmailing her.

Investigators found that the accused sent AI-generated photographs and videos through WhatsApp, including fabricated footage of police officers assaulting a young man, images of a damaged car and an injured person, and fake hospital bills. These were allegedly used to demand additional money in the name of medical expenses and other emergencies.

The accused allegedly created an AI-generated image depicting bundles of Rs 500 notes in front of police personnel at Jhalawar police station. They also sent a forged notice bearing a fake Delhi Police letterhead, containing the woman's name, address and photograph, and falsely claiming that Rs 5.50 lakh had been seized. The gang further threatened to implicate her son in a serious criminal case and allegedly warned that his life could be in danger.

Police identified Ajit Yadav and two juveniles, a boy and a girl, as among those who allegedly threatened the woman through voice calls and voice messages.

Police said the gang's activities were uncovered through digital evidence, financial trails and technical investigation. Further interrogation of the arrested accused is expected to reveal additional details about the network and its operations.