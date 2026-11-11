'Focus On Law And Order': Former K'taka Police Commissioner Tells Priyank Kharge

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 11 (IANS) BJP leader and former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday urged Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge to focus on key law-and-order challenges facing the state, while cautioning him against making unwarranted political statements and circulating what he described as misleading AI-generated images.

In a three-page letter addressed to Priyank Kharge, Rao, a former IPS officer, made a polite request to the Home Minister to uphold the dignity of his office and the institutional reputation of the Karnataka Police.

Rao said the Home Minister should focus on issues including drug trafficking and the growing menace of synthetic drugs, cybercrime and online financial fraud, communal incidents and preventive policing, crimes against women and children, police vacancies, training and the quality of investigations.

He also highlighted allegations of political interference and the need for police accountability, besides the challenges relating to Bengaluru city crime and traffic management and citizen-friendly neighbourhood policing.

"Dear Priyank Kharge Ji, please guide your department on these issues. The position of Home Minister is very senior. Your father held this position with extreme dignity," Rao stated.

Launching a sharp attack on the Home Minister, the former Police Commissioner alleged that Priyank Kharge had become Karnataka's "fake news peddler".

"Instead of focusing on maintaining law and order in the state, our Home Minister seems busy spreading misinformation and targeting the RSS using AI-generated images," he alleged.

"Karnataka deserves a Home Minister who prioritises public safety, not one who peddles fake news for political mileage. Please show maturity and statesmanship," Rao said.

In his letter, Rao expressed serious concern over recent public statements allegedly targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), particularly remarks attributed to Priyank Kharge concerning the murders of Dr Narendra Dabholkar, Prof M.M. Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

"As a former Indian Police Service officer who has served the state and understands the responsibilities, discipline and institutional dignity associated with policing, I am constrained to express my serious concern over recent public statements targeting the RSS," Rao stated.

Referring to a reported statement, "Sanghwalon ne maara unko" (people from the Sangh killed them), Rao said directly attributing the murders to Sangh members was highly irresponsible.

"Such sweeping allegations cannot be made merely to serve political interests. Criminal investigations must be based on evidence, and guilt must be established through judicial proceedings. A person holding a responsible public office must understand the distinction between political allegations, investigative findings and judicial conclusions," he said.

Rao maintained that the people of Karnataka expected the Home Minister to strengthen institutions rather than weaken their credibility through irresponsible public statements.

He stressed that the police department must remain professional, impartial and accountable to the Constitution and the rule of law, irrespective of the political dispensation in power.

"Political positions are temporary, but the dignity of constitutional institutions must remain permanent. Do not sacrifice the reputation of the Home Department and Karnataka Police at the altar of political gains," Rao said.

Urging Priyank Kharge to exercise restraint and maintain the decorum expected of his office, Rao said the Home Minister should focus his energies on strengthening the police administration.

"The Home Minister must be a source of confidence for the police force and the public, not a source of political controversy," he added.