'Conspiracy, Not Accident': NCP On Ajit Pawar's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Amid ongoing political allegations and counter-allegations surrounding the plane crash involving late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief National Spokesperson Umesh Patil on Wednesday made a sensational statement.

Patil claimed that it is his "gut feeling" that Ajitdada's death was not merely an accident, but a suspected conspiracy. He also clarified that Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar, and Jay Pawar are actively pursuing this matter.

Earlier, senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam had directly demanded an inquiry into NCP Maharashtra President and MP Sunil Tatkare over Ajit Pawar's plane crash, levelling serious allegations against him.

While NCP leaders were responding to these allegations, Umesh Patil's expression of doubt regarding the tragedy has once again given a new political turn to the case.

Expressing suspicion over Ajit Pawar's plane crash, Patil said, "Based on my close association and observations of various things, and considering the sequence of events during the tragedy and the potential reasons behind it, I feel that this was not an accident, but a conspiracy."

He added that appropriate follow-up is underway on the right platform, with Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar, and Jay Pawar also making efforts in this regard.

Speaking on the investigation into the plane crash, Patil noted that the incident involves multiple technical aspects and stated that it would not be appropriate to comment further until the reports from relevant investigative agencies are released.

Following Ramdas Kadam's allegations, Patil's raising of suspicions regarding the crash is likely to heat the political atmosphere in the state once again.

Meanwhile, NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar announced that he will address a major press conference in Mumbai on November 14 or 15 to unveil crucial findings regarding the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The statement comes amidst heightened political tension and allegations of foul play following the crash of the VSR Ventures Learjet 45 near Baramati Airport on January 28, 2026.

Calling his scheduled November 14/15 press conference his "most important presentation," Rohit Pawar stated that he plans to present key evidence, phone records, and technical observations surrounding the final moments of the flight.

He reiterated that a large segment of the public in Maharashtra suspects the crash was not a mere accident, but a potential case of foul play.

He criticised the state government and investigating agencies for moving at a "saintly pace" and failing to register a formal FIR to resolve growing public suspicion.

Responding to a question about the allegations made by senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam against NCP state president Sunil Tatkare in connection with the plane crash, Rohit Pawar reacted to these allegations.

"I have not heard what Ramdas Kadam has accused. But some people called and told me that Ramdas Kadam has linked Sunil Tatkare's name to Ajit Pawar's accident. My only opinion is that the investigation into Ajit Pawar's accident is not being done in the way it should be," he alleged.

"We suspect that Ajit Pawar's accident was a case of sabotage. But the people in power are not dispelling that suspicion,” he said.

He added that the investigation is not going in the right direction, adding that the investigation of Ajit Dada is going on at a snail's pace.

“We are also starting to have doubts about the investigation. The people in power are deliberately not investigating properly. Still, let Diwali happen once. On November 14 or 15, I will give my last and most important presentation of many days in Mumbai. The revelations I am going to make in that regard will definitely be surprising for you,” he said.

He further added that every person in Maharashtra has doubts about Ajit Pawar's accident.

Saying that 90 per cent of people suspect that Ajit's accident was not an accident but a hit-and-run, he added,“We also have the same opinion.”

He said that if an FIR is not filed in this case in a state like Maharashtra, then the ruling party is saving the person responsible for Ajit's accident.