Rajasthan: Four Children From Same Family Drown In Water Storage Tank

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 11 (IANS) Four children from the same family, including a 13-year-old girl, died due to drowning in a water storage tank (diggi) in Rajasthan's Bikaner district while saving a child.

The incident has triggered grief and shock across the village. The tragic incident occurred in the 04 AWM area, approximately 70 km from Bikaner, under the jurisdiction of Chhatargarh police station.

According to preliminary information, the four children lost their lives while apparently attempting to save one another after one of them accidentally fell into the water-filled tank.

The incident has left the family devastated and plunged the entire village into mourning.

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh (21), Nirmal (18), Manoj and Pooja (13).

The four were reportedly children of two brothers, Ramesh and Kalu, and belonged to the same family. Initial reports suggest that one of the children accidentally fell into the water storage tank.

Seeing the child struggling, the others reportedly entered the tank in an attempt to rescue him. However, in a tragic turn of events, all four children drowned before they could be brought to safety.

The incident came to light after information about the drowning reached the local authorities. Police personnel from Chhatargarh police station rushed to the spot and began assessing the situation.

They are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deaths of four young members of the same family have sent shockwaves through the area. The family is inconsolable following the loss, while villagers and residents of the surrounding areas have expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited as the police investigation continues.