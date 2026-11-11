BCCI Names India A Women's Squads For Home Series Against England A

BCCI Announces Squads for India A Women's Series Against England A

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Women's Selection Committee has announced India's A squads for the upcoming all-format home series against England A, featuring three T20 matches, three One-Day matches and a Multi-Day fixture. The series will begin with the T20 leg at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, while the One-Day matches and the Multi-Day fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma will captain the India A side in the T20 and One-Day formats, with Minnu Mani named vice-captain for both squads. G Kamalini and Shipra Giri have been included as wicketkeepers in the two limited-overs teams. Meanwhile, Minnu Mani will lead the India A side in the Multi-Day fixture, with Tejal Hasabnis named vice-captain.

Series Schedule and Format Details

The T20 series will start on November 30, followed by the second match on December 3 and the third on December 5. The first match will begin at 1 pm IST, while the remaining two are scheduled to start at 6 pm IST. The One-Day series will be played on December 8, 11 and 14. The opening match will begin at 9 am IST, while the second and third matches are scheduled for 2 pm IST. The tour will conclude with the Multi-Day fixture, beginning on December 19 at 9.30 am IST in Mumbai.

Squad Lists

India A squad for T20s: Vrinda Dinesh, Tanisha Singh, Sanika Chalke, Anushka Sharma [C], Niki Prasad, G Kamalini [WK], Shipra Giri [WK], Minnu Mani [VC], Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Vaishnavi Sharma, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Monica Patel, Kashvee Gautam

India A squad for One-Day matches: Vrinda Dinesh, Tanisha Singh, Priya Punia, Anushka Sharma [C], Niki Prasad, G Kamalini [WK], Shipra Giri [WK], Minnu Mani [VC], Tejal Hasabnis, Shreyanka Patil, Amisha Bahukandi, Shabnam Shakil, Saima Thakor, Akshita Bhagat, Kashvee Gautam

India A squad for the Multi-Day match: Shubha Satheesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Purvaja Verlekar, Henreitta Perera, Tejal Hasabnis [VC], Shipra Giri [WK], Uma Chetry [WK], Minnu Mani [C], Shreyanka Patil, Saima Thakor, Akshita Bhagat, Amisha Bahukandi, Happy Kumari, Shabnam Shakil.

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