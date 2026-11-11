Geyser Warning: Time To Replace Your Geyser? Watch Out For These 5 Signs

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Geyser Warning Signs: Your geyser gives you several warning signs before breaking down completely. Especially during winter, it gets heavily used. Look out for these 5 major signs to know if it is time to replace your geyser.

During winter, we rely heavily on the geyser for hot water, right from taking morning baths to washing dishes. After long-term use, the geyser starts making weird noises. It gives certain warnings before failing completely. Check out these 5 signs that tell you it is time for a geyser replacement.

You must treat it as a sign of a leak if you spot water frequently under or around the geyser tank. Prolonged use often causes leakage. This leakage might lead to your geyser getting rusted.

Do not just do a surface repair when you notice such a leak. Call an expert technician, figure out what is wrong inside the geyser, and get it fixed. Things like moisture buildup, wiring defects, and loose connections can cause the geyser to leak.

It means the inside of your geyser has rusted if the water coming from the tap turns yellow or rusty. Corrosion of the anode rod in the geyser turns the water yellow. Long-term use wears down the rod. Replacing this rod on time extends your geyser's life and prevents danger.

You will start hearing weird noises when the water heats up if there is an issue with the geyser. Such sounds happen when a large amount of mineral deposits build up inside the geyser tank. This dirt slows down the heating process. It is time to replace the geyser if you still hear the noise after cleaning the tank.

Heat transfer to the water slows down if your geyser runs out of hot water quickly and takes too long to heat up. This happens because of a large number of users or multiple hot water connections. A faulty thermostat or heating element in an electric geyser can also cause this. Contact a technician to check the issue. Replace the geyser if the problem continues even after an inspection.