'Patthar Ka Khel': Why Himachal Villagers Throw Stones Until Someone Bleeds (WATCH)

A centuries-old ritual featuring villagers hurling stones at one another turned into a dramatic spectacle in Himachal Pradesh's Dhami village, where the traditional 'Patthar Ka Khel' fair was celebrated on the day after Diwali. The nearly 400-year-old tradition, popularly known as the Stone-Pelting Fair, witnessed two groups of villagers engaging in a fierce exchange of stones until someone sustained a minor injury.

The unusual ritual, held in a village near Shimla, continues to draw large crowds and remains deeply rooted in local beliefs and customs.

A video shared by news agency ANI on X captured groups of men throwing stones at each other across a paved road and the surrounding hillside. As rocks flew through the air, participants were seen ducking, dodging and scrambling for cover, while others raised their arms to shield themselves from the incoming stones.

#WATCH | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: A large number of people gathered in Dhami village to witness the traditional Stone-Pelting Fair, locally known as 'Patthar Ka Khel'.

Celebrated every year on the day after Diwali, the nearly 400-year-old ritual involves two groups of villagers throwing stones at each other until a participant sustains a minor injury. A few drops of the injured participant's blood are then offered to Goddess Bhadrakali.

The tradition is believed to have originated as an alternative to human sacrifice, which was practised centuries ago to appease the deity and seek protection from diseases, natural calamities and other misfortunes.

- ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026

Spectators gathered on higher slopes and near a set of red steps overlooking the area, watching the chaotic proceedings unfold. Some participants bent down to collect stones, while others chased one another across the open ground, keeping the centuries-old tradition alive.

The ritual comes to an end once a participant suffers an injury. A few drops of the injured person's blood are then collected and offered to Goddess Bhadrakali as part of the religious ceremony.

Why Do Villagers Throw Stones At Each Other?

The unusual tradition is believed to have originated as a substitute for human sacrifice, which was reportedly practised centuries ago to appease Goddess Bhadrakali.

According to local beliefs, villagers once offered human sacrifices to seek the deity's blessings and protection against diseases, natural disasters and other misfortunes. Over time, the practice evolved into the stone-pelting ritual, in which the blood shed during the event is considered an offering to the goddess.

'Patthar Ka Khel' remains an important part of Dhami's cultural and religious heritage, attracting villagers and visitors eager to witness the centuries-old spectacle.