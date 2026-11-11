Lula Slams World Leaders for Silence on Climate at COP31
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told world leaders on Wednesday that protecting the planet cannot be held hostage to geopolitical rivalries, warning that mounting conflicts and inflation are endangering global environmental efforts.
Speaking at the opening of the COP31 Leaders’ Summit in this southern Türkiye city, Lula accused the world’s most powerful nations of letting climate action slip off the agenda.
“Climate change disappeared from the speeches and documents of global leaders at the G7 and G20 meetings, forums that bring together the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters. This concern turned into silence,” Lula said.
He took aim at the pivot toward military confrontation. “We started talking more about weapons and tariffs than the survival of future generations.”
Lula said global momentum has faded since COP30 in Belem, Brazil, where Indigenous peoples and forest defenders achieved historic popular participation. He cautioned that some countries are increasingly casting the shift to clean energy as a “hurdle to security and the prosperity of nations.”
The Brazilian leader acknowledged that pressure from wars and inflation is making it harder for governments to confront looming climate disasters. But he insisted that “the planet cannot be at the mercy of hegemonic struggles.”
Speaking at the opening of the COP31 Leaders’ Summit in this southern Türkiye city, Lula accused the world’s most powerful nations of letting climate action slip off the agenda.
“Climate change disappeared from the speeches and documents of global leaders at the G7 and G20 meetings, forums that bring together the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters. This concern turned into silence,” Lula said.
He took aim at the pivot toward military confrontation. “We started talking more about weapons and tariffs than the survival of future generations.”
Lula said global momentum has faded since COP30 in Belem, Brazil, where Indigenous peoples and forest defenders achieved historic popular participation. He cautioned that some countries are increasingly casting the shift to clean energy as a “hurdle to security and the prosperity of nations.”
The Brazilian leader acknowledged that pressure from wars and inflation is making it harder for governments to confront looming climate disasters. But he insisted that “the planet cannot be at the mercy of hegemonic struggles.”
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