Thai Oil Tanker Sinks, 6 Crew Missing as Spill Fears Mount
(MENAFN) Six crew members are missing after an oil tanker sank off Thailand’s eastern coast on Wednesday, triggering a major search-and-rescue effort and emergency preparations for a potential oil spill.
The Venus 14, a Thai-registered vessel that supplies fuel to fishing boats, went down roughly 27 nautical miles from the entrance to the Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province, according to the nation’s naval force.
The First Naval Area Command has launched an operation to find the missing sailors and locate the wreck, a leading English-language newspaper reported. A navy patrol boat, the Tor 113, and a maritime surveillance aircraft have been sent to the scene, while other vessels in the surrounding waters have been put on notice.
Authorities are bracing for possible marine pollution. The navy said it is working with the Marine Department to prepare a response in case fuel has leaked from the stricken tanker, though how much fuel the vessel was carrying when it sank is still unknown.
The tugboat HTMS Panyi and a helicopter are on standby, with personnel and oil-spill response equipment ready to deploy if needed.
Officials have not revealed what caused the sinking or whether a distress signal was sent beforehand.
The navy said the search-and-rescue operation will continue, and the area will be monitored for potential damage to the marine ecosystem.
The Venus 14, a Thai-registered vessel that supplies fuel to fishing boats, went down roughly 27 nautical miles from the entrance to the Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province, according to the nation’s naval force.
The First Naval Area Command has launched an operation to find the missing sailors and locate the wreck, a leading English-language newspaper reported. A navy patrol boat, the Tor 113, and a maritime surveillance aircraft have been sent to the scene, while other vessels in the surrounding waters have been put on notice.
Authorities are bracing for possible marine pollution. The navy said it is working with the Marine Department to prepare a response in case fuel has leaked from the stricken tanker, though how much fuel the vessel was carrying when it sank is still unknown.
The tugboat HTMS Panyi and a helicopter are on standby, with personnel and oil-spill response equipment ready to deploy if needed.
Officials have not revealed what caused the sinking or whether a distress signal was sent beforehand.
The navy said the search-and-rescue operation will continue, and the area will be monitored for potential damage to the marine ecosystem.
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