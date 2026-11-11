Misoginistan Bomb Threat Forces Over 100 Italian Schools to Evacuate
(MENAFN) More than 100 schools across Italy have been hit by bomb threats, forcing students and staff out of classrooms, a national news agency reported on Wednesday.
The alarm was triggered by an anonymous email sent to schools in multiple cities. It warned that a powerful explosive device, concealed in a plastic bag and fitted with a remote trigger, had been planted on the premises.
The message also contained threats of violence against Italians. Its sender signed off as the leader of a group calling itself the Vilayat of Misoginistan.
Law enforcement officers are conducting security sweeps at the affected schools. The tally of schools reporting threats continues to climb.
The episode comes just days after a similar scare, when a threatening email reached 280 school principals.
The alarm was triggered by an anonymous email sent to schools in multiple cities. It warned that a powerful explosive device, concealed in a plastic bag and fitted with a remote trigger, had been planted on the premises.
The message also contained threats of violence against Italians. Its sender signed off as the leader of a group calling itself the Vilayat of Misoginistan.
Law enforcement officers are conducting security sweeps at the affected schools. The tally of schools reporting threats continues to climb.
The episode comes just days after a similar scare, when a threatening email reached 280 school principals.
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