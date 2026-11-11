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Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Exchange Offering Results


Date: 2026-11-11 07:16:43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In relation to Landsbankinn's covered bond auction yesterday, a covered bond exchange offering took place where holders of the series LBANK CBI 26 could sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the auction at a predefined clean price of 100.

No offers were received in the exchange offering.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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