Transferra Expands Its Partner Network Following Collaborations with Guru Pay, John Galt Finance and Turkish Airlines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Transferra, a UK FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution serving international businesses, today marked a year of cross-company collaboration with Guru Pay, Finchecker, John Galt Finance and Turkish Airlines, and announced that it is open to new partnerships with brands that share its focus on businesses operating across borders.

Transferra provides payment accounts for businesses that don't fit one country: founders, finance teams and operators who work across markets, currencies and time zones. Many of these people are already part of communities built by other brands, from payment networks and finance forums to the airlines that carry them between offices and clients.

Rather than compete for their attention with standalone campaigns, Transferra has chosen to meet them in those communities, alongside partners whose services sit next to its own. Over the past year that has meant co-hosted events, joint panels, sports activations and product partnerships, each designed so that both brands' audiences get something useful from it.

With Guru Pay, Transferra launched a partnership that lets UK clients send instant payments into Europe, processed as local transfers. The two brands then took the collaboration offline with a co-branded run in Rome. In Riga, Transferra joined Turkish Airlines, BTG, Finchecker and other partners as a sponsor of the John Galt Forum on 7 October 2026, where Transferra COO Alexey Reshko spoke on a panel.

Each collaboration followed the same principle: two brands with overlapping but distinct audiences introduce each other to people who already trust them. The result, according to Transferra, is a more direct conversation with business owners and finance teams than advertising alone can offer.

A View from Transferra

"It has been a genuine pleasure to work with Guru Pay, Finchecker, John Galt Finance and Turkish Airlines. Each of them brought something we couldn't have built alone: a different community, a different perspective, and a reason for people to show up.Cross-company collaboration is now one of the most effective ways for a fintech brand to grow its audience. Paid reach is getting more expensive and attention is more fragmented every year. When two companies host an event, a run or a panel together, they are not just splitting the cost. They are lending each other credibility. A recommendation from a brand you already trust carries more weight than any ad, and that applies in B2B as much as anywhere else.What makes it work is fit, not size. The best partnerships we've had were with teams whose clients face the same problems as ours, just from a different angle. That's the kind of collaboration we want more of, and our door is open." said Dana Lihotina, Head of Marketing at Transferra

A View From Guru Pay

"Working with Transferra has shown how much two companies can achieve when their clients' needs overlap. Our partnership gives UK businesses a faster way to pay into Europe, and taking it offline with our co-branded run in Rome let us meet those clients in person, not just on a screen.For us, a partnership is measured by what both audiences take away from it. The Transferra team understood that from the first conversation, and we're looking forward to what we build together next." added Silvija Ungeitytė, Marketing & Brand Strategy Manager at Guru Pay

Open to New Collaborations

Transferra is inviting fintech companies, industry communities, event organisers and service providers working with international businesses to propose joint initiatives, from co-hosted events and panels to content series, sports and community activations, and product partnerships.

Partners interested in working with Transferra can get in touch at....

About Transferra

Transferra is a UK FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (FRN 942346) providing payment accounts and services for businesses that don't fit one country. Built on British financial infrastructure and governed by English law, Transferra supports payments to 195+ countries, with dedicated personal account and sales managers for every client and experience working with multi-entity corporate structures.





Contact

Head of Marketing

Dana Lihotina

Transferra

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Transferra Expands Its Partner Network Following Collaborations with Guru Pay, John Galt Finance and Turkish Airlines

CONTACT: Contact Head of Marketing Dana Lihotina Transferra...