Cmtrading X Wins Industry Game Changer 2026 Award As Cmtrading Launches New App And Brand In Rome

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMTrading, an online broker with more than 3 million registered members, has launched CMTrading X, a mobile app that brings AI-powered trading signals, personalised trading settings and the CM Coins rewards programme into one place. The app received the Industry Game Changer 2026 award at the FX.world Awards.

CMTrading, an online broker established in 2012, has launched CMTrading X together with a new brand identity and a redesigned website. The company presented the launch at FX.world in Rome, where CMTrading X received the Industry Game Changer 2026 award at the FX.world Awards for its approach to retail trader engagement.

"CMTrading X is built around three things retail traders look for: tools that help them read the market, control over how they trade, and recognition for the time they spend on the platform. Receiving the Industry Game Changer award in Rome, in front of the industry, confirms that direction," said Jonathan Bergman, Chief Marketing Officer, CMTrading.

From Headline to Trade in One App

CMTrading X connects market news, analysis and execution. An integrated financial news feed links each development to the related instruments, so a client reading a headline about gold can open the gold chart and place a trade without leaving the app.

AI-powered trading signals and chart-scanning features help users identify and assess potential market setups. Visual Stop Loss and Take Profit controls show exit levels directly on the chart, and pending orders allow trades to be planned at selected price levels.

Trading Set Up the Client's Way

Clients can personalize chart views, choose how trade sizes are displayed and adjust settings to match their own approach to the markets, rather than working within a single fixed layout.

CM Coins: Rewards for Time Spent in the App

CM Coins is a rewards programme built into CMTrading X. Clients earn coins as they use the app: completing challenges, reaching milestones and through trading activity.

Subject to programme terms, coins can be converted into trading bonus credit, redeemed for cash subject to redemption and withdrawal terms, or used to upgrade account status. Higher account statuses receive improved coin conversion rates.

New Brand and Website

The new visual identity and redesigned website bring the company's platforms, features and market tools into a single, consistent structure with simplified navigation.

CMTrading X is available for Android devices on Google Play.

More information about the new brand and CMTrading X is available at .

About CMTrading

Established in 2012, CMTrading is an online broker providing access to global financial markets through trading platforms, market insights and client support. Its new app, CMTrading X, combines trading tools, AI-powered insights, personalized settings and the CM Coins rewards programme.

In South Africa, CMTrading operates through GCMT South Africa (Pty) Ltd, a juristic representative and agent of Blackstone Marketing SA (Pty) Ltd, a financial services provider (FSP No. 38782). GCMT Limited, trading as CMTrading, is a Securities Dealer registered in Seychelles with company registration number 8425982-1 and is licensed by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles under license number SD070.

Risk Warning

Trading contracts for difference (CFDs) and forex involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of invested capital. AI tools and signals do not guarantee results. CM Coins rewards, conversions and account upgrades are subject to programme terms. Rewards do not reduce trading risk.

Contact

Chief Marketing Officer

Jonathan Bergman

CMTrading

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at