Tuxcare Senior Developer Advocate To Speak At Qcon San Francisco 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare, a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced that Chris DeMars, Senior Developer Advocate, is slated to speak at QCon San Francisco 2026, one of the world's leading conferences for senior software engineers, architects, and technical leaders, taking place November 16–18 at the Hyatt Regency Embarcadero in San Francisco, California.At 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, DeMars will present a talk titled,“The Men in Black Know What's in Your JavaScript and How to Fix it!.” DeMars' session will explore the growing importance of Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) amid rising software supply chain threats and explain why frontend developers should prioritize visibility into the dependencies powering their applications.He will demonstrate how to generate SBOMs using tools such as CycloneDX and Syft, and how to integrate SBOM creation into modern build workflows. Additionally, attendees will gain practical guidance for inventorying project dependencies, identifying known vulnerabilities, and strengthening the security of the software they ship.For more information on DeMars' session, visit:speakers/cdemars86gmailcomDeMars serves as TuxCare's Senior Developer Advocate where he focuses on secure JavaScript development and software supply chain education. With more than 20 years of experience in web development and developer relations, DeMars is a recognized Progress Champion and former Google Developer Expert and Microsoft MVP – best known for his work in web accessibility, secure frontend practices, and community building. Based in Detroit, he brings both technical expertise and a passion for inclusive, developer-first communities to every stage he steps on.For detailed information on the QCon San Francisco 2026 event, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .

Artem Karasev

TuxCare

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TuxCare Senior Developer Advocate To Speak at QCon San Francisco 2026 News Provided By TuxCare November 11, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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