Altimetrik Accelerates Enterprise AI Transformation With Google Cloud's Gemini For Healthcare

Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Altimetrik, an AI engineering company, has launched new industry-specific AI capabilities built on Google Cloud's Gemini for healthcare to automate complex enterprise workflows. As an integration partner, Altimetrik will help healthcare organisations put agentic AI to work on their most complex operational challenges.Together, Google Cloud and Altimetrik will put these capabilities to work by integrating AI with existing enterprise data, systems, and workflows for healthcare organisations. Combining Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities with Altimetrik's healthcare domain expertise and enterprise engineering, the collaboration aims to streamline administrative processes, improve access to clinical and operational information, and support more effective care coordination.Altimetrik will build and deploy these solutions using its ALTi AIOS TM framework, complementing Google Cloud's technology with workflow orchestration and governance. The framework incorporates agent permissions, auditability, and human oversight into solution design, enabling healthcare organisations to adopt agentic AI responsibly.“Pilots are easy. Scaling is the hard part, especially when AI must operate within decades of established systems, data, and processes,” said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik.“In healthcare, AI must earn the trust of the people delivering care. Since joining Google Cloud's AI-native partner cohort earlier this year, our forward-deployed engineers have been helping organisations move agentic AI from pilot to production through ALTi AIOSTM, ensuring every agent is permissioned, auditable, and accountable. Gemini for healthcare provides a powerful foundation for the industry, and we are proud to build on that foundation as a launch partner, while keeping care teams firmly in control.”“Healthcare organisations need solutions that bridge cutting-edge AI with day-to-day operational realities,” said Satish Thomas, vice president, Google Cloud.“Our collaboration with Altimetrik brings Gemini directly into mission-critical workflows, helping healthcare leaders to streamline administrative processes, improve coordination, and make data more actionable.”Altimetrik first partnered with Google Cloud earlier this year when it became a part of the company's cohort of AI-native partners to scale agentic AI across the global enterprise.

Rachel Emmett

Emmett & Churchman Ltd

+44 7587 191221

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Altimetrik Accelerates Enterprise AI Transformation with Google Cloud's Gemini for Healthcare News Provided By Emmett & Churchman Ltd November 11, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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