Axle AI And Portfolio DAM Host MAM, DAM & AI Meetup In New York On November 12Th

MAM DAM AI meetup in NYC

A free, early-evening gathering with a skyline view brings together video and imaging professionals for real conversations and no sales pitches.

- Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Axle AI, the leader in on-premise media asset management, and its sister company Portfolio DAM invites media and creative professionals to the MAM, DAM & AI Meetup, taking place this Thursday, November 12, from 5 to 8 PM in Midtown Manhattan. The event offers an informal setting for people who manage video and image libraries to compare notes on how AI is changing their workflows over great food, wine and beer, with a view of the New York skyline.

Admission is free and attire is casual. The event is at 307 West 38th St and guests must register in advance. You can register at .

Event details

What: MAM, DAM & AI Meetup, hosted by Axle AI and Portfolio DAM

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Where: West 38th Street & 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Admission: Free. Casual attire. Food, wine and beer included.

Register: eventbrite/e/mam-dam-ai-meetup-tickets-2004187378400

Conversations, not sales pitches

The meetup is built around peer conversation rather than presentations. As AI reshapes how organizations find, tag and repurpose media, many teams are working through the same questions:

. Where should AI processing happen? Cloud services typically require uploading assets, while on-premise systems keep unreleased, licensed and client material inside the organization's own network.

. How do video and image workflows come together? Media teams increasingly need one place to search footage, stills, subclips and metadata, regardless of where files are stored.

. What does AI tagging actually deliver? Attendees can swap real-world experiences with face, logo and object recognition, transcription, OCR and semantic search.

. How do you keep up with content demand? Social media marketing calls for constant repurposing of existing media, putting new pressure on searchability and organization.

“Our customers learn the most from each other,” said Sam Bogoch, Axle AI's CEO.“We wanted to create an evening where people who manage video and image libraries can talk openly about what's working, what isn't, and where AI fits without anyone giving a sales pitch.”

The meetup follows two major announcements from the companies. In September, Axle AI launched Axle AI FOCUS at IBC2026, a platform that brings the feature sets of Axle AI MAM, Axle AI Tags, Axledit / Axle AI Cloud and Portfolio DAM together in a single, streamlined browser interface. FOCUS runs 100% on premise on affordable local hardware, with no data leaving the customer's site, and offers semantic search and scene understanding, trainable AI recognition models, Adobe panels, REST API support and workflow automation. It is available in Field, Team and Workgroup configurations starting at $2,995 USD per year.

This week, Portfolio DAM is also releasing Portfolio 4.2, the newest version of its on-premise Digital Asset Management system, with a modernized technology stack, faster search, smooth scrolling over very large result sets, safer upgrades and compatibility with upcoming Adobe Creative Cloud panels.

Members of the Axle AI and Portfolio DAM teams will be on hand for informal conversations, and attendees curious about either platform are welcome to ask.

About Portfolio DAM

Formerly known as Extensis Portfolio, Portfolio DAM is the leading on-premise Digital Asset Management system, and is a part of Axle AI. With over 550 customer sites worldwide, Portfolio DAM has extensive installations at government, university, library and museum sites as well as major brands. Portfolio DAM was acquired from Monotype/Extensis by Axle AI, Inc in March of 2026.

About Axle AI

Axle AI, Inc. is dedicated to making media smarter. As the leading developer of radically simple media search software that runs on premise, Axle AI has empowered its over 1,000 customer sites to solve the key problem of finding and repurposing their video content. Axle AI's solutions are renowned for their ease of installation, use, and affordability, catering to diverse sectors including video post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising, and government organizations worldwide.

Axle AI is a privately held company, whose founders have extensive industry experience in DAM and MAM. Investors include Emerging Ventures Capital, Stadia Ventures, Jason Calacanis' LAUNCH accelerator, and Quake Capital. Axle AI's CEO, Sam Bogoch, formerly led Avid's Interplay Workgroup and Media Central product lines; Axle AI's growing team includes members with decades of work in the media management and storage industry.

Agustina Lopez Castro

Axle AI, Inc.

+1 617-702-0943

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Axle AI and Portfolio DAM Host MAM, DAM & AI Meetup in New York on November 12th News Provided By axle ai, Inc. November 11, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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