SwitchBot / Key word(s): Product Launch

SwitchBot Introduces Curtain Track 4 for Smarter Curtains with Less Upkeep

11.11.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

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TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced SwitchBot Curtain Track 4, a retrofit curtain robot that brings automated control to existing U-rail curtains. The new Battery+ version runs for up to 12 months on a single charge*, letting users detach the battery module for charging and leave the motor on the track.



Your U-Rail Curtains, Smart in 30 Seconds Designed for compatible U-rail tracks, Curtain Track 4 installs in as little as 30 seconds without replacing curtains or modifying the home. No positioning magnets are required. A slimmer fit reduces required wall clearance to 20 mm and dual-track spacing to 40 mm, helping it sit more discreetly behind curtains. The motor moves curtains weighing up to 12 kg. Up to 12 Months, Less Upkeep The Battery+ version combines a built-in battery with a detachable battery module for 6,400 mAh of total capacity and up to 12 months of use.* The module can be removed for charging while the curtain robot stays installed. The Solar version pairs Curtain Track 4 with a solar panel to reduce manual recharging when sufficient sunlight is available. Light on Schedule, Control Your Way Users can schedule curtains to open in the morning or close in the evening. QuietDriftTM moves curtains gently at 0.5 cm per second, while self-lubricating rollers reduce friction and vibration for smoother movement. Touch&Go starts the motor with a gentle pull; the SwitchBot app and optional SwitchBot Remote offer additional ways to control curtains. With a compatible SwitchBot Hub, users can add Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Shortcuts and SmartThings control, plus Matter integration. Curtains across multiple windows can join a single routine, making it easier to create Morning, Sunset, or Leave Home scenes without controlling each room separately. Pricing and Availability SwitchBot Curtain Track 4 will be available from November 11, 2026, via SwitchBot and Amazon, starting at USD 109.99/CAD 139.99/GBP 99.99/EUR 99.99. For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. *Battery life varies with curtain weight, travel distance, usage frequency, and operating conditions. Solar charging depends on sunlight. Hub, Remote, and other accessories are sold separately unless included in the selected package. Media Kit: SwitchBot Curtain Track 4







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