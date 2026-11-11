Pak Forces Forcibly Disappear Three Civilians, Set Ablaze Houses In Balochistan

MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Nov 11 (IANS) Another three civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said on Wednesday. The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) revealed that 21-year-old labourer Jaleed Ahmed, 23-year-old farmer Umar Ullah and 43-year-old farmer Naseer were subjected to enforced disappearance at the hands of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on November 3 from the Paroom area of Panjgur district.

In a separate incident, Pakistani forces, along with state-backed death squad members, allegedly attacked a civilian residence in Jamaldini village of Nushki district on Wednesday, subjecting women to torture before setting the house ablaze, local media reported.

Citing Balochistan Post, it reported that the attackers stormed the residence of a civilian named Altaf Jamaldini, who was allegedly shot dead by a government-backed group on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, those present at the site were harassed and tortured. The women were subsequently locked inside rooms, while other houses and tents in the area were set ablaze.

The incident has triggered strong public outrage, with residents accusing the police of patronising criminal elements rather than protecting civilians and preventing such acts of violence.

Meanwhile, the BYC alleged that Pakistani forces were committing the worst human rights violations in Balochistan on a daily basis, intensifying what it described as“ongoing Baloch genocide”

The rights body condemned the unlawful detention of 21-year-old woman Shaishta Noor Kalmati, who was forcibly taken from her home in the Jiwani area in Balochistan on the night of November 9 by Pakistani forces.

The BYC stated that Shaishta suffers from a heart condition, has undergone surgery, and requires ongoing treatment, medication, and medical supervision. She also has a blood disorder that poses immediate risks to her life and health.

“Taking a young woman whose life depends on continuous medical care from her home and holding her in custody constitutes a grave violation of her health, life, and fundamental rights,” the rights body stated.

According to the BYC, Shaishta was sent to one week of remand on Tuesday after being produced before a court by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department.

Citing reports, it said that she had been named in an unknown FIR around two years ago.

“If a case had been registered against her, the law required that she be arrested and promptly produced in court, not forcibly taken from her home in the darkness of night, leaving her family terrified. Being named in a case does not justify a person's enforced disappearance, unlawful detention, or the denial of their fundamental human rights,” the BYC noted.