MENAFN - Mid-East Info)have signed a sponsorship agreement for the 2026/2027 football season, with the aim of supporting the club and its sporting activities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreement signing ceremony took place on November 10, 2026, at HOLM Developments' headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of representatives from HOLM Developments, Onplan Real Estate and Burngreave United Football Club, including Sergey Avayan, CEO of HOLM Developments and Ahmed Aldoulah, CEO of Onplan Real Estate.

Commenting on the agreement, Sergey Avayan, CEO of HOLM Developments, said:“Strong partnerships are built over time through trust, consistency and a shared understanding of long-term goals. Our relationship with Onplan has developed on these foundations, and we are pleased to see it grow through our support of Burngreave United.

“At HOLM, we believe that a company's role extends beyond the projects it develops. Supporting initiatives in sport is one way to contribute to the wider community, and we are pleased to be part of the club's journey this season. We look forward to a successful season ahead.”

Burngreave United Football Club is a football club based in the UAE, with a team participating in various football competitions. The club is involved in the local football scene and continues to compete across different tournaments.

HOLM Developments is a Dubai-based real estate developer focused on delivering design-led mid- to high-end residential projects. Backed by a fully self-funded model and over AED 2.3 billion in land and construction guarantees, the company emphasises full land ownership, disciplined execution, and long-term value creation across strategically selected locations in Dubai.