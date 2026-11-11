Emraan Hashmi And Genelia Deshmukh Starrer Gunmaaster G9 Trailer Is Out

Gunmaaster G9 Trailer Unveiled

The much-awaited trailer of Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh starrer 'Gunmaaster G9' has been unveiled, taking audiences into the intense world of action, romance, and drama. The trailer opens with the voiceover of Emraan Hashmi, who narrates his own story. The actor appears in a rugged, no-holds-barred avatar, hinting at a character pushed to extraordinary lengths by his emotions. It also features Genelia Deshmukh alongside Emraan, promising an intriguing romantic angle. Actor Aparshakti Khurana appears in a never-before-seen negative character, bringing a darker arc to the narrative.

Cast and Preparation

With gunfights, hand-to-hand combat, romance and music at the heart of the entertainer, the trailer gives audiences a glimpse of Hashmi in an action avatar that marks a distinct departure from his earlier roles. Emraan Hashmi, who underwent an intensive preparation period, working on martial arts, gun shooting and the physical demands of the action sequences, shared,“I'm known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level. This time, I am not just reacting to the danger; I am right in the middle of the action. The hand-to-hand combat, gun sequences and stunts demanded a different kind of preparation. I wanted to make sure that the action felt convincing and that audiences saw a side of me they hadn't seen before. That's what made this film exciting for me,” as per a press release.

Genelia, who shares screen space with Hashmi for the first time, added,“What I enjoyed about Gunmaaster G9 is that it doesn't restrict itself to one mood. There's action, but there's also romance, humour, music and emotion. A film like this gives you the opportunity to entertain audiences in several ways. Working with Emraan for the first time was also something I was looking forward to. The trailer is only a glimpse of the world we've created.”

Aparshakti Khurana shared,“When a film promises this kind of action and scale, you want every character to add something to the madness. 'Gunmaaster G9' has a very entertaining mix of characters and situations. It has the kind of larger-than-life moments that audiences enjoy watching together in a theatre, and I think that's where its appeal lies.”

Film Production and Release

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana, along with Abhishek Singh, 'Gunmaaster G9' is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026. It's a Himesh Reshammiya musical. (ANI)

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