Why Can Peacocks Eat Venomous Snakes Without Dying? Science Behind Their Survival

The peacock is known for its vibrant and beautiful feathers and elegant dancing. The national bird of India is admired by everyone for its beauty, but there is something you may not know about this beautiful bird. The peacock is able to hunt and eat venomous snakes!

The peacock is known to hunt venomous snakes such as cobras. People believe that the peacock is unaffected by the venom in snakes. But why? How can they eat venomous snakes without dying?

A brave snake hunter!

The peacock is an omnivore meaning that they eat a wide range of plants and animals. They will eat insects, worms, small animals, frogs and even snakes! The reflexes, agility and strong beak of the peacock help them whilst hunting. They watch the snake move around and attack at the right time so that they can catch the snake. They then try to control the snake using their beak. This means the peacock is one of the birds in nature who can hunt snakes.

Why is the peacock unaffected by the snake venom?

The biggest reason is down to how snake venoms work. Most snakes have complex venom. This venom is made up of a range of proteins and biomolecules. When bitten by a snake the venom will travel into the tissues inside your body. However, when the peacock eats the venomous snake the venom will travel into the digestive system rather than directly into the blood. This means the many proteins in the venom will break down.

Toxins decrease due to digestion

Inside the peacock's digestive system enzymes will break down the proteins in the food. This will happen to many of the proteins in the snake venom. This can mean that they become inactive.

Overall, venom going into the body through a wound is different to eating venom. The venom is likely to break down due to the enzymes.

Important note: Risk due to venom entering through wounds

However, it is important to note that there is still some risk involved. If there are any cuts on the mouth or inside the digestive system of the peacock then the venom can enter the tissues. This can cause toxic effects. If the peacock is bitten by a venomous snake then the venom can enter directly into the body and can be dangerous to the peacock. It is incorrect to think the peacock is fully immune to snake venom and has some sort of magical ability inside their body.

A unique bird!

The peacock is a unique bird not only because they have beautiful feathers but also they have amazing foraging abilities, hunting abilities and can adapt to their environment. They have a special place within Indian culture and are a symbol of beauty, power and glory. However, they also have amazing survival abilities. They are one of nature's magnificent creations as they can hunt venomous snakes!