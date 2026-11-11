Which Country Sees First Moonrise In The World? Here's Where You Need To Look

The country that sees the first sunrise in the world is also the one that sees the first sunset. Interestingly, the people here also get to see the moon first. Do you know which unique country this is?

We do not need to tell you how beautiful a full moon looks in the sky. Mothers sing lullabies calling out 'Chanda mama' to feed and put kids to sleep. Lovers sing romantic duets under the moonlight, and we often compare a girl's beauty to the moon. The moon has become everyone's favorite 'uncle' and is very close to our hearts.

But no matter how much we call out to the moon, it heads to one specific region before the rest of the world. People in some island nations of the Pacific Ocean get the chance to see the moon before anyone else. Kiribati stands out among these regions. Tonga and Samoa islands near New Zealand also draw interest in this regard. So, which region sees the moon first? How did these places get this special status? Let us find out.

We mostly hear the name of Kiribati when talking about the region that sees the moon first. This island nation in the Pacific Ocean is located close to the International Date Line... This country welcomes the new day first. Kiritimati Island in Kiribati is famous as the region that greets the new day before anyone else in the world. That is why this region becomes a special attraction during New Year celebrations.

After Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean, island nations like Tonga and Samoa also enter a new calendar day before the rest of the world. The geographical location of these regions and their time zones relative to the International Date Line are the reasons for this. New Zealand is also one of the countries that welcomes the new day early in the world.

However, every place in the world has a 24-hour day... If a day starts early, it means it also ends early. This means the sun sets early where it rises early... Interestingly, the moon also rises early here. By this logic, Kiribati Island is the first to see not just the sun but also the moon in the world.

The moon's position in the sky changes every day as it orbits the Earth. That is why the moonrise time is not the same every day even in the same region. Generally, the moon rises about 50 minutes later the next day. But this time is never constant.

What phase is the moon in? Where are we on Earth? What are the latitude and longitude of that region? These factors affect the moonrise time. Also, we usually cannot see the moon during the new moon because it is in the same direction as the sun. Clouds and weather conditions also affect our chances of seeing the moon.

However, countries like Kiribati, Tonga, and Samoa are famous as regions that start the new day first. That is why the names of these island nations frequently come up when discussing regions that see the moon and the sun first. But we cannot say that the sun and moon will always rise first in these countries... It can change sometimes.