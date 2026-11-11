Netanyahu Aide Reach Out to Ra’am Chief Despite Attacks
(MENAFN) Mansour Abbas, leader of Israel’s United Arab List (Ra’am), said Wednesday that an associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approached him about the next government, even as Netanyahu publicly went after Arab parties.
Abbas made the disclosure in an interview with Israel’s public broadcaster, one day after Netanyahu used a Knesset speech to attack Arab parties. Opposition lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot is currently trying to assemble a governing coalition.
According to Abbas, Natan Eshel, a Netanyahu associate, relayed a message on the prime minister’s behalf. It asked where Ra’am stood on a proposed law barring defendants in criminal cases from serving as prime minister, and whether the party could join a coalition to unseat Netanyahu’s government.
The measure, dubbed the “accused law,” would stop a Knesset member facing serious criminal charges from being tapped to form or lead a government. Former Justice Minister Gideon Saar unveiled a draft in October 2021, and parties in parliament floated similar proposals in 2022. None passed. In October 2026, Avigdor Liberman, head of Yisrael Beiteinu, announced he would push the bill in the new Knesset, while Eisenkot vowed to amend it.
Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Under current Israeli law, an indictment alone does not disqualify a person from serving as prime minister.
“When it serves his interests, Arab citizens become legitimate, and he becomes Abu Yair, and Mansour Abbas becomes an acceptable partner in his eyes,” Abbas said.
An Israeli television network reported Monday that Eshel had repeatedly contacted Abbas before, during and after the Nov. 3 parliamentary elections, trying to persuade him not to back a government led by Eisenkot. Netanyahu had not commented on Abbas’ remarks.
Abbas also condemned Netanyahu’s Tuesday address, saying the prime minister had “used an official platform to incite against Arab citizens and their representatives.”
“It was a dangerous speech that put my life and the lives of my family at risk,” he said.
He accused Netanyahu of sustaining “a campaign of incitement and blood libel” against Ra’am and Arab citizens.
On talks with Eisenkot’s camp, Abbas said Ra’am stands ready to help form a government to replace Netanyahu’s. He said the party’s top priority is tackling problems in Arab society, especially violence and crime.
On Sunday, President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government after 67 Knesset members recommended him, against 46 for Netanyahu. Seven lawmakers made no recommendation. Eisenkot needs at least 61 of the Knesset’s 120 votes to win a confidence vote.
Arab parties captured 19 seats in the latest election, 11 for Ra’am and eight for the Arab Joint List, giving them major leverage in coalition negotiations.
Abbas made the disclosure in an interview with Israel’s public broadcaster, one day after Netanyahu used a Knesset speech to attack Arab parties. Opposition lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot is currently trying to assemble a governing coalition.
According to Abbas, Natan Eshel, a Netanyahu associate, relayed a message on the prime minister’s behalf. It asked where Ra’am stood on a proposed law barring defendants in criminal cases from serving as prime minister, and whether the party could join a coalition to unseat Netanyahu’s government.
The measure, dubbed the “accused law,” would stop a Knesset member facing serious criminal charges from being tapped to form or lead a government. Former Justice Minister Gideon Saar unveiled a draft in October 2021, and parties in parliament floated similar proposals in 2022. None passed. In October 2026, Avigdor Liberman, head of Yisrael Beiteinu, announced he would push the bill in the new Knesset, while Eisenkot vowed to amend it.
Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Under current Israeli law, an indictment alone does not disqualify a person from serving as prime minister.
“When it serves his interests, Arab citizens become legitimate, and he becomes Abu Yair, and Mansour Abbas becomes an acceptable partner in his eyes,” Abbas said.
An Israeli television network reported Monday that Eshel had repeatedly contacted Abbas before, during and after the Nov. 3 parliamentary elections, trying to persuade him not to back a government led by Eisenkot. Netanyahu had not commented on Abbas’ remarks.
Abbas also condemned Netanyahu’s Tuesday address, saying the prime minister had “used an official platform to incite against Arab citizens and their representatives.”
“It was a dangerous speech that put my life and the lives of my family at risk,” he said.
He accused Netanyahu of sustaining “a campaign of incitement and blood libel” against Ra’am and Arab citizens.
On talks with Eisenkot’s camp, Abbas said Ra’am stands ready to help form a government to replace Netanyahu’s. He said the party’s top priority is tackling problems in Arab society, especially violence and crime.
On Sunday, President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government after 67 Knesset members recommended him, against 46 for Netanyahu. Seven lawmakers made no recommendation. Eisenkot needs at least 61 of the Knesset’s 120 votes to win a confidence vote.
Arab parties captured 19 seats in the latest election, 11 for Ra’am and eight for the Arab Joint List, giving them major leverage in coalition negotiations.
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