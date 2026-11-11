30 Rounds In 15 Seconds! Chilling CCTV Video Shows Terror Attack On CRPF Camp In Kulgam WATCH

Visuals and the sound of dozens of gunshots being fired were caught by a security camera during the attack on a checkpost of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon. Three personnels were injured when terrorists on motorcycles opened fire at the camp in Akhran near Mir Bazar, authorities said.

CCTV camera video initially recorded the sound of a hail of gunfire, about 30 rounds fired in less than 15 seconds. In the next minute, another dozen shots may be heard, splinters or small rocks dropping into the camera's vision. First, there is only one CRPF man, sitting in front of a row of businesses.

The attack seems to be happening to his right, and suddenly another officer runs into the picture. Later, the two are seen equipped with machine guns, going back to the place where the gunfire sound was reportedly originating from. Sounds of men screaming at and apparently challenging the attackers can be heard too.

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CCTV footage of the #kulgamattack attack, over 18 rounds of firing can be heard.

#CRPFCampAttack Ankur Sharma (@AnkurSharma__) November 11, 2026

Authorities suspect the attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba or The Resistance Front (TRF), though confirmation of the group involved is awaited.

Last month in Chhattisgarh, four CRPF officers were injured in an IED blast while defusing residual explosives at Alarmedgu camp in Sukma district.