Drunk Raccoon Found Passed Out Inside Virginia Liquor Store Raises Rs 2.3 Crore For Animal Shelter

Who knew being drunk can be used for a good cause! But, it only applies to this racoon. Yes, you read that right. Over $250,000 (approx. Rs 2.3 Crore) - that is the staggering amount a drunk raccoon brought in for Hanover County Animal Protection after breaking into a Virginia liquor store. A viral merch campaign turned the animal's wild night out into cash.

Ashland, Virginia was ground zero for the break-in. The adventurous creature crashed straight through a ceiling tile of a state-operated Alcoholic Beverage Control store. It smashed bottles, drank the spill, and passed out.

How the Chaos Unfolded in Virginia

Bottles of scotch, whiskey, gin, and vodka shattered across the floor as the raccoon raided the shelves. High-proof alcohol pooled on the tiles. The animal did not hesitate - lapped up the spilled booze until it could barely stand.

Walking into work the next morning, a store employee stumbled onto the messy scene. The worker found the raccoon passed out spread-eagled right beside a toilet in the store's bathroom. The heavy drinking had knocked the animal completely cold.

Hanover County Animal Protection Officer Samantha Martin rushed to the scene and safely took the intoxicated intruder into custody. Shelter staff monitored the animal closely as it slept off the massive hangover. It survived the wild ordeal without a single scratch. After a few hours of quiet rest, officials safely released the raccoon back into the wild.

Turning an Alcohol Bender Into Rs 2.3 Crore

Major outlets like FOX 2 Detroit and Axios quickly picked up the story, turning the drunk raccoon into an overnight internet celebrity. Seeing the massive wave of public interest, the local shelter seized the moment. They launched a custom online fundraiser to raise money for their rescue work.

'Trashed Panda' was the name of the online drive. The shelter sold t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and tumblers stamped with a graphic of the tipsy intruder. Buyers around the world snapped up more than 20,000 items in a matter of days.

Where the Funds Will Go

Reporting by WWBT and The Guardian details how the shelter will use the massive $250,000 (approx. Rs 2.3 Crore) windfall. Hanover County Animal Protection will channel every dollar straight into local shelter operations.

Where exactly is the money going? The funds will cover direct care costs for animals, pay for enrichment initiatives at the facility, and buy specialised rescue gear for officers answering emergency calls in the field.

The hangover faded in hours, the financial rescue will last for years. This unlikely break-in gave local animal care officers the resources they need to protect regional wildlife for a long time.