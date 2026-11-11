4.7-Magnitude Quake Rattles Gulf of Aqaba, Suspends Flights at Ramon
(MENAFN) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolted the Gulf of Aqaba off southern Jordan on Wednesday, triggering alerts across southern Israel and forcing a brief halt to air traffic at Ramon Airport.
The Jordan Seismological Observatory reported the tremor at 12.24 pm local time (0924GMT), originating 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the surface. Its statement did not say whether residents felt the shaking, or whether the quake caused casualties or property damage in Jordan.
A leading Israeli news site reported that warning systems sounded in Eilat, Eilot and the Shahoret Industrial Area, as well as in Be’er Ora, Eliphaz and the Timna Mines in the Arava region.
The Israel Airports Authority halted takeoffs and landings at Ramon Airport while crews inspected infrastructure after the quake was felt around Eilat. Flights resumed once the checks were finished.
Israeli police said no casualties or damage had been reported.
Israel’s Geological Institute placed the epicenter roughly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Eilat.
The Gulf of Aqaba sits on an active seismic zone. The strongest earthquake on record there hit in November 1995, with a magnitude of 7.3.
The Jordan Seismological Observatory reported the tremor at 12.24 pm local time (0924GMT), originating 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the surface. Its statement did not say whether residents felt the shaking, or whether the quake caused casualties or property damage in Jordan.
A leading Israeli news site reported that warning systems sounded in Eilat, Eilot and the Shahoret Industrial Area, as well as in Be’er Ora, Eliphaz and the Timna Mines in the Arava region.
The Israel Airports Authority halted takeoffs and landings at Ramon Airport while crews inspected infrastructure after the quake was felt around Eilat. Flights resumed once the checks were finished.
Israeli police said no casualties or damage had been reported.
Israel’s Geological Institute placed the epicenter roughly 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Eilat.
The Gulf of Aqaba sits on an active seismic zone. The strongest earthquake on record there hit in November 1995, with a magnitude of 7.3.
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