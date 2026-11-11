Let Your Portfolio Work While You Sleep: Photographer Launches Proportfolio.Pro

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 1:04 am - As AI takes work away from photographers, a photographer built a portal that helps creatives find new commissions and collaboration partners. It is free to join and showcases portfolios to clients worldwide.

Riga, Latvia, November 11, 2026 - proportfolio, a free international portfolio platform for creative professionals, is now live. Photographers, videographers, models, make-up artists, stylists and photo studios can publish their portfolios there so that the work is easy for clients, Google Images and AI search engines to find. The platform was created by Latvian photographer Andrejs Zavadskis, who has more than 20 years of experience behind the

proportfolio was created to help photographers and other creative professionals find clients and collaboration partners in the difficult age of AI, when automation and generated images are taking work away from real creatives. Instead of competing with algorithms, they can let search engines and AI assistants send real clients and partners straight to their work.

For many creatives the hardest part of the job is not the camera or the craft but being seen. Work posted on social networks quickly disappears from view, personal websites cost money and are often left out of date, and clients increasingly look for a photographer through Google or by asking an AI assistant.

"I am a photographer myself, and I kept seeing the same thing: our work is beautiful, but invisible," says Andrejs Zavadskis, creator of proportfolio. "I wanted a place where a creative uploads their work once, and from then on the platform does the work for them. Your portfolio works even while you sleep."

Each image on proportfolio gets its own public page with a title, author credit, category and description. The platform generates image descriptions for search engines, maintains an image sitemap and publishes structured data about the author and copyright, so the photographer's name can appear next to the picture in search results. The site is also built to be read and cited by AI search engines.

Key features include:

- A free portfolio that does not expire, with works, genres, city, prices and contacts, plus a public catalogue by profession, genre and location.

- Six languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German and Russian. The author writes once and the platform translates the profile and work descriptions.

- A calendar of free-to-enter international photography competitions with verified deadlines and reminders.

- Client tools unlocked with points earned through activity: a shoot cost calculator, price quotes that clients accept by link, contract templates that clients can accept electronically, invoicing, a client questionnaire and a pre-session preparation guide.

- Statistics showing how often a portfolio is opened by people, by Google and by AI search engines, and from which countries.

- A community with a forum, classifieds, job offers, a news feed and a weekly editor's

proportfolio has no paid plans that buy visibility. Featured placement and tools are earned through activity such as publishing work, writing reviews and taking part in the community. The platform uses AI to describe, translate and surface real work by real people, not to replace photographers with generated images, and the author's own texts always take priority.

The platform serves photographers, videographers, models, actors, make-up artists, stylists, content creators and photo studios, both established professionals and newcomers. Clients, agencies and editorial teams can search for creatives by genre, city and style and contact them directly, without intermediaries or commissions.

About the founder

Andrejs Zavadskis is a Latvian photographer with more than 20 years of experience in portrait, event and commercial photography. He develops proportfolio as an independent project, without investors or advertising.

Photographers can show their work in three ways and choose for themselves: the classic portfolio at, a clean portfolio at, and a 3D exhibition portfolio at

More information:

Let your portfolio work while you sleep.