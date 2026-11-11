Fastinfo Classes Introduces- 90 Days Spoken English Challenge

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 1:13 am - FastInfo Classes helps to get confidence and courage in spoken english conversation.

The inability to speak English fluently can make a person be overlooked in many places. FastInfo has introduced its 90-day challenge to learn and master the art of speaking fluent English.

The major dilemma encountered by individuals in an English conversation is that they first imagine what they want to say in their own dialect and then convert that into English. This results in a lack of clarity in their speech and often times people miss what they intend to convey. It results in a lack of confidence and growing self-doubt in one's knowledge.

FastInfo Classes helps to convert all this confusion and uncertainty into confidence and courage during a conversation. Their trusted and verified teachers help the students to overcome their inability to converse in English by providing them with one-on-one interactive sessions.

These classes help to build a profound understanding of the English dialect for not only expounding on the knowledge but also to utilize that knowledge in practical life scenarios. It helps the students to stop stumbling over two sentences and increase their vocabulary for smooth and simple English

'There are brilliant minds in our country who are being constantly overlooked because of their heavy accent,' says Rajesh Kewat, who founded FastInfo Class. 'We stripped off the original curriculum of all things fluffy. Our trainers look for particular phonetic mistakes and rectify them immediately. This is surely a challenging and painstaking process. But it is also arguably the only way to develop a voice that will be able to cope with the characteristic pressures of a corporate interview.'

FastInfo Classes spoken English Course consists of instruction in grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, listening, reading, conversation practice, and articulation. They provide mock drills, interviews, presentations, and other platforms to ensure that students are comfortable while speaking the English language. The classes begin at a nominal fee of Rs. 299 per person.