Imagining A Better Tomorrow: ODM Sapphire Global School Earns Jharkhand's Top 3 At EW India 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 1:56 am - It is a result that sits comfortably beside the school's recent Innovator's Summit 2026, and one that families looking for the best schools in Ranchi may find worth a closer look.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: The EducationWorld India School Rankings 2026–27 have named ODM Sapphire Global School 2nd in Ranchi and 3rd in Jharkhand in the Day-cum-Boarding School category. It is a result that sits comfortably beside the school's recent Innovator's Summit 2026, and one that families looking for the best schools in Ranchi may find worth a closer look.

Mrs. Mannu Kapoor, Principal, ODM Sapphire Global School, received the honours on behalf of the institution at an awards ceremony held at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi.

Three Things Worth Knowing About Sapphire

1. It is ranked in two places at once. A city rank tells you how a school compares with its neighbours. A state rank tells you how it compares with the best across Jharkhand. ODM Sapphire Global School appears in both: 2nd in Ranchi and 3rd in Jharkhand.

2. It asks students to imagine, and to care. At the Innovator's Summit 2026, themed "Imagining a Better Tomorrow," young innovators presented prototypes that paired creativity with compassion, each starting from a real problem and a wish to help.

3. It welcomes outside eyes. The summit hosted Ustav Parashar, Director – Corporate Connections, Ranchi Chapter, who praised the students for combining imagination, compassion and creativity. Hearing from people beyond the school gives students a sense of how their ideas land in the wider world.

A Rank Earned in a Competitive City

Ranchi has no shortage of schools that parents rightly take seriously, which makes a 2nd-place finish in the city something to be proud of. Among the best schools in Ranchi, ODM Sapphire Global School's approach is to treat every child as a thinker first and a test-taker second, and to give that thinking a place to go.

From the Leadership

Speaking on behalf of the institution, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said,

"Ranchi's families have placed their trust in ODM Sapphire Global School, and this recognition belongs to them as much as to us. We are grateful to our principal, teachers and staff for their daily dedication."

Reflecting on the result, Mrs. Mannu Kapoor, Principal, ODM Sapphire Global School, said,

"Standing 2nd in Ranchi and 3rd in Jharkhand is encouraging. Our aim is not to chase positions but to keep building a school where children imagine boldly and act kindly."

A Rank, and a Direction

Rankings change from year to year, and a school's character matters more than its position on a list. What parents can rely on is the direction a school is travelling in: towards curiosity, empathy and real-world readiness.

For parents exploring the best schools in Ranchi, ODM Sapphire Global School welcomes you to visit, ask questions and see what a better tomorrow looks like from the inside.

About ODM Sapphire Global School

ODM Sapphire Global School, Ranchi, is a future-focused institution of ODM Educational Group committed to combining academic excellence with innovation, leadership and holistic development. Through modern learning infrastructure, experiential programmes and student-centric teaching, the school nurtures confident, compassionate and future-ready learners.