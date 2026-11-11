Mango AI's Article To Video Tool Creates Spoken Explainers From Text

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 1:58 am - Mango AI's article to video tool helps trainers and project leads turn written material into narrated videos organized into chapters, with optional AI presenters and background music.

Mango AI, the online AI video generator from Mango Animate, offers an article to video ( tool that turns written articles into narrated videos, with the option to show an AI presenter on screen. Lesson plans, project plans, work summaries, and product briefs can become spoken explainers without a new recording session.

Users paste their article text and select an article type, such as Science, Work Summary, Lesson Plan, or Project Plan. The article to video tool returns an outline with a cover, a table of contents, chapter pages, main pages, and an end page. Titles, subheadings, body paragraphs, and narration scripts in those sections can be revised before the video is created.

Video templates range from notebook-style layouts to illustrated panels. Background music can come from built-in categories such as Happy, Serious, and Tech, or from an uploaded track. Subtitles and a progress bar are optional, and landscape video is available when a wide frame is needed for a campaign page or a classroom screen.

The voice library covers male and female voices in multiple languages and accents, and the selected voice reads the narration in the outline. Presenter styles include educational characters and cartoon figures, among them doctors, pilots, and people in business attire. Users may also leave out the avatar and present the article through text and narration alone.

A course team can turn a lesson plan into a narrated video to accompany a handout. A project lead can walk stakeholders through a project plan in chapter order. An internal group can share a work summary as a narrated update for people who prefer to listen rather than read. Marketing can turn a product brief into a short spoken piece for a campaign page.

After generation, users download the finished clip as an MP4. They can post it on Facebook or X, copy a link, embed it on a website, or share it via a QR code that viewers can scan on their phones.

"With article to video, teams can start with material they already use to teach a lesson or brief colleagues," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "An editable outline gives them room to shape the spoken version before the clip is made."

To learn more about the article to video tool, please visit

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate develops software for creating animated videos, whiteboard animations, character videos, GIFs, and presentations. Its tools help users combine text, images, animation, and other visual elements to explain ideas and present information for teaching, staff training, marketing campaigns, product introductions, business presentations, and personal messages.