MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 3:46 am - IT Impress has published a plain-English guide for Australian trade businesses comparing ways to adopt AI - ready-made platforms, custom builds and private on-premise assistants - with ten questions owners should ask any provider before signing up.

IT Impress has published a practical guide for Australian trade businesses weighing up AI tools, written around the reality that construction is Australia's largest industry by number of businesses and that most of those businesses run on a phone that rings while both hands are busy.

Titled "Best AI for Tradies in Australia: How to Choose the Right One (2026 Guide)", the article separates the work AI is asked to do for a trade business - answering and booking, quoting and follow-up, reviews and reputation, and job admin - from the three ways to get it: a ready-made platform, a custom build on cloud AI services, or a private assistant running on the business's own server.

The guide argues there is no single best product for every trade business. It names no vendors, and instead gives owners ten questions to put to any provider, covering whether the system books directly into their calendar or job software, what it says when a caller asks for a price over the phone, where recordings, transcripts and customer details are stored and in which country, and who owns the customer data if they cancel.

For established businesses with years of customer history, the article makes the case for a private, on-premise assistant, where customer conversations never leave the owner's control, while noting this costs more to set up than a subscription platform.

The publication is general guidance. It is not a product ranking, an endorsement of any provider, or a promise of cost savings.

IT Impress provides AI and web services for small businesses, including private and custom AI, model integration, offline and embedded AI, websites and applications. Its primary business website is The guide is available at

About IT Impress

IT Impress is a Sydney AI and web services business led by Keshavan Thiagaraja. Its website describes AI development, agent development, model evaluation and integration, private models and servers, and offline or embedded AI services. This announcement makes no promise about search rankings, customer savings or deployment outcomes.

Media contact

Keshavan Thiagaraja

IT Impress

Homebush Business Village, 11-21 Underwood Rd, Homebush NSW 2140, Australia

Phone: 0437 246 231

Email: [email protected]

Website:

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