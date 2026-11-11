St. Pete Beach Businesses Rethink Marketing As Tourism Generates $10.2B

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 4:10 am - Pinellas County tourism generated $10.2 billion in 2025, and Mack Media Group outlines social media strategies St. Pete Beach businesses can use heading into the 2027 winter tourism season.

ST. PETE BEACH, FL - November 2026 - As local businesses prepare for the 2026 holiday travel period and the approaching 2027 winter tourism season, social media marketing is becoming an increasingly important consideration for hospitality, retail, dining, and tourism-related businesses throughout St. Pete Beach.

Newly available tourism statistics highlight the economic opportunity. According to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, Pinellas County welcomed more than 14.9 million visitors in 2025, generating approximately $6.1 billion in direct visitor spending and $10.2 billion in total economic impact.

The figures represent Pinellas County as a whole, including St. Pete Beach and surrounding destinations. They demonstrate the scale of the regional visitor economy and the importance of helping travelers discover local businesses.

For St. Pete Beach establishments, that means treating social media as more than a place to post promotional photographs.

Tourism Spending Creates Opportunities for Local Businesses

Visit St. Pete-Clearwater reports that visitors spend more than $300 per day on average across accommodations, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and other travel expenses. For beachfront restaurants, vacation rentals, local retailers, fishing charters, and recreational businesses, the opportunity extends beyond attracting visitors who are already in town.

Travelers may also encounter businesses while researching accommodations, planning activities, or exploring dining options before their arrival. Social media platforms provide businesses with opportunities to communicate these experiences through photographs, videos, customer stories, and timely local information.

However, tourism spending figures do not automatically translate into social media revenue. Individual businesses still need to reach appropriate audiences and measure the outcomes of their campaigns.

Social Media Usage Supports a Multiplatform Strategy

A 2026 Pew Research Center survey of 5,511 U.S. adults found that YouTube and Facebook remain among the most widely used social media platforms in the country.

The research also identified substantial differences in platform usage across age groups. For example, 79% of adults ages 18–29 reported using Instagram, compared with 21% of adults ages 65 and older.

These findings suggest that St. Pete Beach businesses should select social media platforms based on the customers they want to reach rather than assuming one platform works equally well for everyone.

A beachfront restaurant catering to younger visitors might prioritize Instagram Reels, while a business serving families and older travelers could benefit from a broader mix of Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube content.

What Should St. Pete Beach Businesses Post During Tourism Season?

Effective seasonal social media marketing starts with useful, timely information. Restaurants can showcase menus, outdoor dining, reservation information, and seasonal specials. Vacation rental businesses can feature property amenities, nearby attractions, and transportation guidance. Recreational businesses can publish short videos illustrating activities, booking procedures, and what guests should expect.

Local businesses can also create content answering common traveler questions, including:

What are the best activities to plan during a St. Pete Beach vacation?

Which restaurants offer waterfront dining?

What should visitors know before booking an excursion?

What amenities are available near their accommodation?

These subjects help businesses build useful content libraries while addressing practical visitor needs.

Mack Media Group Emphasizes Goal-Based Social Media Marketing

Mack Media Group, a digital marketing agency providing social media marketing services to St. Petersburg-area businesses, emphasizes strategies aligned with business goals and customer behavior.

Its services include social media strategy, organic content development, Facebook and Instagram marketing, paid advertising, audience targeting, conversion tracking, and performance reporting. For tourism-oriented businesses, a coordinated campaign can combine visually engaging content with geographically relevant advertising and measurable customer actions.

Rather than evaluating every post by its number of likes, businesses can examine website visits, booking inquiries, messages, telephone calls, and other meaningful responses.

Preparing for the 2027 Tourism Season

As the region moves toward another winter tourism season, businesses have an opportunity to review their social media presence before demand patterns change.

Updating profiles, creating seasonal videos, testing audience targeting, and improving reservation or inquiry pathways can help businesses prepare.

The larger lesson from Pinellas County's tourism economy is that visitor attention represents an opportunity, but meaningful results depend on how businesses communicate their services and make it easy for customers to take action.