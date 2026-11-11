Colorful Coatings: Ceresana Forecasts For The Growing Global Paints And Coatings Market

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 4:40 am - Industrial coil coating and the construction sector are the application areas for paints and coatings that are currently experiencing the strongest growth.

The world is becoming more colorful: Around the globe, approximately 48 million tonnes of paints and coatings are currently sold each year – about 6 million tonnes more than at the beginning of the decade. For the seventh time, Ceresana has analyzed the global market for architectural paints, wood coatings, and industrial coatings. The new market study forecasts that demand for these coatings will continue to grow by about 2.9% per year through 2035.

Coatings for the Construction Industry

Nearly half of all coating products sold worldwide are purchased by the construction industry. Acrylic resins are used in particular for walls and facades. For exterior facades, acrylic paints are often used in combination with water-repellent silicone resins. However, bio-based paints and coatings – made entirely or at least partially from renewable raw materials or minerals – can serve as an alternative to synthetic resins, especially indoors. These ecological coatings promise to be less toxic and more environmentally friendly than petrochemical products based purely on crude oil or natural gas. The prices and properties of organic paints are increasingly able to compete with their fossil-based counterparts, even in demanding applications. Although the residential construction sector is in crisis in many countries, new infrastructure and commercial buildings continue to be built. Most paints and coatings are consumed in the Asia-Pacific region: This region's share of the global market is approximately 46%.

Growing Use of Synthetic Resins

Nowadays, bio-based coatings can be combined well with bio-insulation materials, bio-adhesives, and other sustainable construction materials. However, the use of paints and coatings based on conventional plastics – such as acrylic, vinyl, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane (PUR), or polyester – still continues to rise. Among the various coating technologies, powder coatings are currently showing the strongest growth in demand with about 4.5% per year. In addition to binders (resins), powder coatings primarily contain hardeners (catalysts), pigments, fillers, and other additives. Market researchers at Ceresana also expect continued dynamic growth for water-based paints and coatings: Although water-based paints are more difficult to apply than solvent-based products, they are considered more environmentally friendly because they emit very few volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Water-based paints are used not only for buildings, but also, for example, for painting machinery and automobiles, for wood coatings, plastic coatings, and leather and textile coatings.

Current 7th Edition of the Global Paints and Coatings Market Study:

Chapter 1 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for paints and coatings: The development of revenues, production, and demand is analyzed for each region of the world. The study includes forecasts for the entire world and its various regions through the year 2035. Market data for paints and coatings are broken down into eight application areas across five sectors: construction, industry (coil coating, other industry products), transportation (OEM coatings, refinish coatings, marine paints), wood processing, other applications. Demand for paints and coatings is examined for the individual product types: vinyl, acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, other polymers, other products. In addition, a distinction is made between technologies: water-based paints and coatings, solvent-based products, powder coatings, other paints and coatings.

In Chapter 2, the 16 countries that are most important to the global paint market are analyzed in detail: Demand for paints and coatings, export, import, production, and revenues. For each of the various application areas, the analysis includes demand (in tonnes) and revenue (in USD and EUR). Demand data is broken down by product type and technology for each country.

Chapter 3 provides a useful directory of 48 leading manufacturers of paints and coatings, clearly organized by contact information, revenue, net income, product range, production facilities, and a short overview of the company.



About Ceresana

As one of the world's leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. More than 250 market studies provide over 10,000 customers around the world with the knowledge base for their sustainable success. A key area of focus is the bio-economy: Ceresana supports the dynamically growing circular economy with market analyses and forecasts on bio-based products and biodegradable materials. With the digital event series“Future of Bio”, Ceresana is creating a platform for experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, utilize synergies, and jointly drive the future of the bio-economy forward.

Let's meet! Ceresana's successful event series on the future of the bio-economy continues. Upcoming online events include "Future of BioChemicals" (November 12, 2026), and "Future of BioLignin" (December 9, 2026).