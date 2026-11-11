MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 11, 2026 4:51 am - Sofas, mattresses, wardrobes, shed timber and office desks are all loads that Fast Junk & Rubbish Removal collects across Dublin. The company offers waste removal and disposal services in Dublin.

Sofas, mattresses, wardrobes, shed timber and office desks are all loads that Fast Junk & Rubbish Removal collects across Dublin. The company offers waste removal and disposal services in Dublin. Its customers are households, landlords, tenants, offices, shops, tradespeople and property managers.

What the company collects

The service list has seven main parts. They are junk removal, household rubbish removal, furniture removal, garage clearance, shed clearance, garden clearance and skip bag collection. The company also dismantles and removes old garden sheds. A man-with-a-van option covers small to medium loads. Full property clearances cover homes, flats, rentals, probate properties and business spaces. Office waste such as desks, shelves and packaging is also taken.

How a booking works

A customer tells the company what needs to go, by phone or through the contact form. The company then gives a quote. The price rests on the items, the type of waste, the volume, access to the property and the labour needed. Small collections usually cost less than full property clearances. The company has not published fixed prices.

On the agreed day, the team lifts, carries and loads the waste. The company says it takes care around walls, floors and doors. It aims to leave the area tidy. Same-day collection is offered when booking slots are free. The company advises customers to get in touch early.

Items that need a warning first

Some waste cannot go in a normal collection. The company says chemicals, asbestos, certain paints, oils and medical waste can need specialist handling. Customers must tell the team about these items before booking.

Where the waste goes

After collection, the waste goes for recycling, reuse or disposal. The company says it sorts items first and aims to keep waste out of landfill where possible. Anyone booking waste removal and disposal services in Dublin can ask where each type of item will go.

Key Facts

● Area: Dublin.

● Customers: households, landlords, tenants, offices, shops, tradespeople and property managers.

● Pricing: quote based on items, waste type, volume, access and labour.

● Same-day collection: when slots are free.

About Fast Junk & Rubbish Removal: Fast Junk & Rubbish Removal is a local rubbish and junk clearance company in Dublin. It handles household, garden, shed, garage and office clearances. Its waste removal and disposal services in Dublin are listed on the company website.