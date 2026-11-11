Tierce Green Shares A Message Of Hope And Faith Through Life's Unexpected Interruptions In Life Interrupted Finding Peace In The Detours Dead Ends And Disappointments

MENAFN - GetNews) A faith-based guide offering biblical encouragement for navigating life's most difficult seasons

TEXAS, USA - November 11, 2026 - Life rarely follows the path we imagine. Dreams can be delayed, plans can change, and unexpected challenges can leave people searching for answers. In his new book, Life Interrupted: Finding Peace in the Detours, Dead Ends, and Disappointments, author, speaker, and pastor-at-large Tierce Green offers readers practical biblical teaching and personal stories to help them navigate life's unexpected turns and discover hope in the midst of uncertainty.

Drawing from more than 40 years of ministry experience, Green explores the moments when life feels disrupted and faith is tested. Through Life Interrupted, he encourages readers to recognize that even in seasons of disappointment and hardship, God remains present and continues to work in ways that may not always be immediately understood.

“As a teacher and pastor for more than 40 years, I have had the privilege of walking alongside people from all walks of life,” Green shares.“When life takes an unexpected turn, our faith can be deeply challenged. I needed to write Life Interrupted for people carrying the pain of deep disappointment, to help them discover the peace that passes all understanding, even in the midst of devastating circumstances.”

The book was shaped by Green's experiences walking with individuals through seasons of joy, struggle, loss, and uncertainty. One significant inspiration was the story of his friend Sam Newton, whose son lost his battle with PTSD after returning from military service. Newton's story is featured in Life Interrupted and contributed to Green's understanding of faith, loss, and finding peace during unimaginable pain.

Through its message, Life Interrupted reminds readers that hope and peace can be found even when circumstances do not unfold as expected. Green emphasizes that lasting peace is not dependent on having every answer or seeing immediate change, but on trusting that God is present and that life's deepest disappointments do not have the final word.

In addition to his work as an author, Tierce Green serves as the Director of the Authentic Manhood Initiative and is the founder of Good Feed Media, where he develops discipleship resources for men and women while helping church and marketplace leaders build sustainable discipleship pathways. He is also a member of the 33 The Series Teaching Team for Authentic Manhood, a six-volume discipleship resource on biblical manhood that has reached nearly 3 million men worldwide.

Green's previous works include Essentials For Life: The Foundation and Framework to Experience a Full and Meaningful Life, Good People Behaving Badly: Cautionary Tales to Help Us Avoid Costly Mistakes, and Fight Club: Some Things Are Worth Fighting For. His books follow a video-book format, combining written study guides with professionally produced video teaching sessions available through the Good Feed Media app.

Life Interrupted continues this format by providing readers with a companion study guide and video teaching sessions designed to encourage deeper engagement with the material. The video sessions are available through the Good Feed Media app.

Tierce Green and his wife, Dana, reside in The Woodlands, Texas. They have been married for more than 38 years and have one daughter, Anna.

Life Interrupted: Finding Peace in the Detours, Dead Ends, and Disappointments is available now through Amazon and other major book retailers.

About the Author

Tierce Green is a speaker, writer, and pastor-at-large with more than 40 years of ministry experience, including 30 years as a full-time conference and retreat speaker. He has served as both a student pastor and executive pastor and led more than 1,000 men each week for seven years through The Quest, a seasonal gathering in The Woodlands, Texas.

Book Information

Title: Life Interrupted: Finding Peace in the Detours, Dead Ends, and Disappointments

Author: Tierce Green

Genre: Christian Living / Faith-Based Inspiration

Availability: Amazon and major book retailers